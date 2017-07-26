President Donald Trump spoke in front of 35,000 Boy Scouts on a variety of topics that have left the parents of the Scouts and others scratching their heads wondering what the president was thinking. The majority of the audience was filled mainly with boys between the ages of 12 and 18 and yet the topics of conversation ranged from wishing people “Merry Christmas,” to Obamacare, to happening parties in the ’80s. While many parents of Boy Scouts were disturbed, other are asking whether Trump’s speech writers knew he would be speaking to children.

Many on Twitter are finding humor in the string of non sequiturs that Trump delivered to the Boy Scouts the way they did with the “covfefe” situation. But Vanity Fair called it an “unhinged rant.” And even though the president stated he wasn’t going to speak about politics to the Boy Scouts, he went on to speak about politics to the Boy Scouts.

“Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts?”

In particular, Trump did his standard speech about draining the swamp when he first came to Washington.

“You know, I go to Washington and I see all these politicians, and I see the swamp, and it’s not a good place. In fact, today, I said we ought to change it from the word ‘swamp’ to the word ‘cesspool’ or perhaps to the word ‘sewer.'”

But some of the oddest dialogue was about the “fabulous parties” in New York and all about Steve Ross when it was unlikely that any Boy Scout would know who Steve Ross is.

“And I saw him at a cocktail party. And it was very sad because the hottest people in New York were at this party. It was the party of Steve Ross—Steve Ross, who was one of the great people. He came up and discovered, really founded Time Warner, and he was a great guy. He had a lot of successful people at the party. And I was doing well, so I got invited to the party. I was very young. And I go in, but I’m in the real-estate business, and I see a hundred people, some of whom I recognize, and they’re big in the entertainment business.”

There would have been topics that might have been of interest to children, but none of those were touched on in the lengthy speech that seemed mostly to be about things that either interested Trump or were relevant to Trump’s life or childhood, like the discussion about Levittowns, which were a post-World War II housing creation, mainly on the East Coast.

“I’ll tell you a story that’s very interesting for me when I was young. There was a man named William Levitt — Levittowns, you have some here, you have some in different states.”

But then the talk turned to Christmas, and how under the Trump administration, one will be able to say “Merry Christmas” again when you go shopping.

“And by the way, under the Trump administration, you’ll be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again when you go shopping. Believe me. ‘Merry Christmas.’ They’ve been downplaying that little, beautiful phrase. You’re going to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again, folks.”

But while many Boy Scouts were likely puzzled by the topics covered in Trump’s speech, some parents were angered. And some of those parents put their concerns in writing by saying if this is what the Boy Scout Jamboree is all about, they are done with scouting.

“Done with scouts after you felt the need to have my kid listen to a liar stroke his ego.”

The speech, which was said to have gone on for approximately 35 minutes, was called “wholly nonpartisan” by the Boy Scouts of America, and not an endorsement of a particular politician or a political party. But many parents, including Debbie Milligan, who read a transcript of the speech after the fact posted on the Facebook page of the Boy Scouts of America their concerns.

“Wow, this is what you are teaching the Boy Scouts? To be disrespectful to a Past President. One that had been a Boy Scout, unlike the current President. Completely disrespectful!”

Others pointed out that Mr. Trump did not have to speak with disrespect for others to make himself sound important. For example, telling the Boy Scouts that President Obama did not ever come out to speak with them.

“By the way, just a question: did President Obama ever come to a Jamboree?”

The audience shouted back “No!” when President Obama, who was a Boy Scout himself, did address the Boy Scouts at the Jamboree back in 2010 by video.

Do you think that the speech President Trump gave to the Boy Scouts of America was appropriate?

