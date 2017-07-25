Renee Young Reveals A Secret About ‘Total Divas’

Total Divas has been through a series of WWE female talent. As a part of the E! lineup, the show documents the life and times of a number of women on the roster, and their respective relationships. While names such as Cameron, Eva Marie, Jojo, and Rosa Mendes had short-lived tenures on the show, others such as Natalya, Paige, Naomi, and the Bellas have benefited from being mainstays on the show. The show has become so successful, that Brie & Nikki created a spin-off from the show, named Total Bellas.

Renee Young, who joined the cast early on, shared a secret regarding expectations on the show during a recent episode of Table for 3. Fellow comrades Corey Graves and Lita joined Young in a discussion about the relationship with her husband, Dean Ambrose.

Young shared that the relationship with her and Ambrose is well, and they do not have much friction. She stated that although the executives of Total Divas prefer couples to show some kind of tension between each other to spark up the suspense, her and Ambrose do not experience that much in their relationship, so they were not a good example of being shown to exhibit that.

Messy hair is the thing I guess #totaldivas pic.twitter.com/8Bipvb1AXL — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 13, 2017

For a number of months, Dean and Renee kept their relationship quiet, knowing that it would generate a great deal of buzz if revealed. However, a week after WrestleMania, the couple decided to tie the knot without much preparation.

Young told Sports Illustrated that they obtained a marriage license on the spur of the moment and did not plan any kind of ceremony. In fact, they were on their way to bed, and Ambrose looked at her, pulled out a ring, and decided to get married on a whim. The two found a 24-hour pastor, called and woke up a friend to be a witness, and were officially married a little after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

This goon ???? ❤️❣️ A post shared by Renee Young (@reneeyoungwwe) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The marriage, as described by Young, usually consists of both spending time at home, but not much time at work. Renee stated that while they both work for WWE, they do not work around each other, which causes the two not to get tired of being around one another by the time they are off the clock.

