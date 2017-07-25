Work For Kate Middleton, William, And Harry: Official ‘Help Wanted’ Ad Posted Online

Some folks work for Kate Middleton while others work for Prince William, and there are still others who work for Prince Harry. Not many people can say they work closely with all three Royals. One lucky person will soon be able to say they work for Kate, William, and Harry just as soon as the new position at Kensington Palace is filled. This position entails handling communications via the media for all the three Royals by the perfect candidate.

According to Marie Claire, “Kensington Palace is hiring a full-time senior communications officer to help support the work of the three Royals, with a particular focus on The Royal Foundation.”

This job, or position, is advertised on LinkedIn, which seems to indicate this generation of Royals is utilizing modern technology when it comes to looking far and wide for a candidate. The position is based in Kensington Palace for the candidate who successfully lands this gig.

That one lucky person will manage the daily news flow for all aspects of the media. The candidate who gets this job will be tasked with making sure that the news is accurate before being released in digital form and on social media. It also includes preparing the news for the older traditional venues that reported the news long before online technology arrived.

Not only will the candidate have the duty of making sure the news is accurately managed, but they will also make sure that it is positively reported. This job also requires the successful candidate to be able to “play a key role in the development and implementation of the communications strategy for The Royal Foundation and producing and delivering creative communications campaigns.”

As Marie Clair reports, this is an “exciting opportunity” that just “cropped up.” This gig means if you were indeed hired, you get to work for three of the most famous royal family members in the world. You’d be walking through the same halls that Princess Diana graced decades ago. Beloved by millions, Diana was the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Want to work for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry? They're hiring… https://t.co/RgUhpG9wAu pic.twitter.com/qAsgHIpj3y — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) July 25, 2017

Being a fan of the royal family can’t hurt, but the successful candidate has to bring so much more to the table than just adoring Kate, Wills, and Harry. They are looking for someone who has “extensive experience in marketing, media or PR and a relevant degree (or similar qualification). Ideally, the person will have worked for a charity,” according to Marie Claire.

It is not known just how closely you will work with Kate, William, and Harry if you land this gig, or if you even get to work with them at all, but just to say that you work in Kensington Palace handling the communications for Kate, Wills, and Harry is worth its weight in gold when it comes to bragging rights!

