Fans Want Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright To Get Engaged

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for the past two years, and fans can’t wait to see the Vanderpump Rules couple walk down the aisle.

On Twitter earlier this week, after Jax Taylor tweeted a congratulatory message to a friend on his engagement, fans immediately wanted to know when he and Brittany Cartwright were planning to tie the knot.

“Jax, when’s your wedding?” one person asked in response to the reality star’s July 24 tweet.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were first seen discussing the idea of a future marriage during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, at the time, Jax Taylor wasn’t ready for any such thing and expressed his concern over getting hitched. Meanwhile, Cartwright said she couldn’t picture her life without marriage and children.

One season later, after Brittany Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, came to Los Angeles from Kentucky for a visit, Jax Taylor was again confronted with the idea of marrying Cartwright and settling down. Still, Taylor didn’t think they were ready and later told a caller on Watch What Happens Live that they hadn’t been together long enough.

Weeks later, Jax Taylor was faced with rumors of a possible engagement after he shared the photo below on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend of two years is seen sporting what appears to be an engagement ring. However, in the months since the photo was shared, Cartwright has not been seen with the ring.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may not be engaged quite yet, but during an interview with The Daily Dish months ago, Taylor said he was open to the idea of a future marriage. While the reality star was previously unwilling to get married out of fear that he would one day divorce, he has since changed his mind about tying the knot.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the premiere of their spinoff series next month and tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]