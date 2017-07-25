‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Who Goes Home This Week During July 27 Eviction Ceremony Shocker?

Big Brother 19 spoilers about who goes home this week have started to become very evident. While there is still more than 48 hours until the July 27 Eviction Ceremony takes place, it has become very clear on the CBS live feeds that one houseguest is at serious risk of going home this week. While the online subscribers may already know who will be leaving the BB19 cast next, the CBS audience is a bit behind on the drama that has been taking place behind the scenes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh Martinez and Ramses Soto were nominated for eviction this week and took part in a very important Veto Competition over the weekend. Head of Household Jessica Graf has been targeting Josh for eviction, as she and showmance partner Cody Nickson cannot stand having him in the BB19 house. This was something that they felt the rest of the house agreed with them on, but that is clearly not the case.

After Jessica won the Power of Veto, she felt that she needed to keep the nominations the same, as this would ensure (she thought) that Josh would go home this week. At the Veto Ceremony, Jessica passed on an opportunity to use the Power of Veto, keeping her nominations the same and likely creating a situation that is going to backfire during the July 27 Eviction Ceremony. This is one decision that she could come to regret a few weeks down the road.

Paul to Mark and Elena – “one of us has to win HoH this week” – to TWO of the three people voting the other way – lol #bb19 #dummies pic.twitter.com/khxtc84RrS — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) July 25, 2017

If the rest of the house has its way, the Big Brother 19 spoilers about who goes home this week will reveal that Josh Martinez has been sent to his one-on-one meeting with host Julie Chen. How well has the primary alliance been able to keep this secret? Not even Ramses Soto knows that he is about to go home, with Jessica Graf confident that the vote is about to be 10-0 to evict Josh. She is so confident about it that chatter about votes has started to die down.

Cody Nickson, Mark Jansen, and Elena Davies are being conned by the rest of the BB19 cast. Any time a conversation comes up about how the eviction vote is going to go, the trio is assured that everyone is voting for Josh Martinez to be evicted. The truth is that these are the only three people voting against Josh, leading to a possible 7-3 vote against Ramses on Thursday night.

Josh joined Christmas who told him he’ll be okay but he has to act surprised on Thursday #bb19 pic.twitter.com/WIDCex4Iks — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) July 25, 2017

Christmas Abbott, Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Kevin Schlehuber, Paul Abrahamian, Matt Clines, and Raven Walton are all ready to evict Ramses Soto. Matt and Raven have floated to this alliance, turning against the other showmances in order to help themselves get further in the game. If there was a possible weak link in this new alliance, it is that showmance, as they could just as easily float back to the other side if they feel that making Cody and Jessica definite enemies is too much of a risk to their own survival.

As it stands, the July 27 eviction vote is going to be 7-3 to send Ramses Soto out the front door. Josh Martinez will be safe to continue poking at Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson for at least another week inside the BB19 house. Then, the remaining houseguests will be battling for the Head of Household again, with two defined alliances ready to do battle for the power. These Big Brother 19 spoilers predict an exciting Eviction Ceremony this week, especially since the current HOH has no idea what is about to happen.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]