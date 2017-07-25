Sam Heughan Spotted At San Diego Comic Con With Girlfriend Mackenzie Mauzy, Are They Getting Serious?

Now that San Diego Comic Con and all the television and movie spoilers are behind us, it’s time to take a quick breather before we get to the good stuff.

One of the biggest features at this year’s convention was the Outlander panel, which featured stars Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, and Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Randall Fraser.

Also present at the panel were Tobias Menzies, who plays the dual role of Frank Randall and Black Jack Randall; Sophie Skelton, who plays the role of Brianna Randall Fraser (Brianna is Jamie and Claire’s biological child and Frank’s foster child); and Rik Rankin, who plays Roger Wakefield MacKenzie, who will — spoiler alert for fans who haven’t read the books! — become Brianna’s lover, husband, and eventual father of her children.

And while much ado was made about the panel itself, even more fuss was made about the parties that happened after the panel.

According to JustJared, Sam Heughan and his Outlander co-stars went to the Entertainment Weekly San Diego Comic Con official party, but there was another guest in attendance; Mackenzie Mauzy, his longtime girlfriend.

An intrepid fan snapped the photo with Heughan, Mauzy, and Heughan’s Outlander co-star Graham McTavish, who played Jamie’s uncle, Dougal MacKenzie, on the hit show. (McTavish is currently starring as Saint of Killers on AMC’s Preacher.)

Another fan, who was at the airport, spotted Sam Heughan leaving with Mackenzie Mauzy, as well.

Beautiful couple???? After so much work and attention with the fans Sam deserves to have fun with whom he chose to be with him!! #RealLife ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/des0VhUfzV — Ana Monteiro (@ana_cfmonteiro) July 23, 2017

Did you attend #Outlander panel at Comic-Con? If so, please call into Outlander Live TODAY at 6 p.m. on @EWlive Sirius XM 105. 855-E-WEEKLY pic.twitter.com/GY41JvAIWb — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) July 25, 2017

Unfortunately, too, there are some people who are angry with Sam Heughan because of what was said after the Outlander Comic Con panel.

Lynette Rice, who is an admitted Outlander super-fan and has long covered the show for Entertainment Weekly, hosted a post-panel round table where she asked the stars of the show various questions and recorded their responses.

During the question and answer session, Sam Heughan was asked by Lynette Rice if he could recall a particular time he had a “crazy fan story” to tell.

Sam Heughan then went on to talk about a time when a fan sent an angry letter to him, claiming that he lied to the fans, “because, obviously, we [himself and Caitriona Balfe] are not together.”

This upset some fans, as the comments on the article indicated. In addition, many more were upset that fans who were at San Diego Comic Con got to see the first episode of Season 3 of the show, while millions more were left in the dust (and, there is some validity to both points).

Overall, however, there were many fans of both Sam Heughan and Outlander who were happy that not only was the season premiere so warmly received, but that Sam Heughan seemed to have found true love with Mackenzie Mauzy.

