‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Spoilers: ‘Bachelorette’ Castoff Dean Unglert Caught In A Love Triangle

Dean Unglert was sent home following The Bachelorette’s hometown dates, but he might not be single for long. Wetpaint reports that Unglert got caught in a love triangle with two ladies on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Will he finally find love after being dumped by Rachel Lindsay?

Insiders claim that Unglert hit it off with Kristina Schulman from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Their romance was temporarily halted because of Corinne Olympios’ scandal with DeMario Jackson. Once filming resumed, Schulman reportedly gave Unglert her first rose.

Their romance, however, got complicated after Danielle Lombard arrived on set. Unglert and Lombard went on a date, and she made quite the impression on the Bachelorette castoff. In fact, Reality Steve claims that the love triangle that ensued sparked the most drama this season. Although Unglert handed Schulman his rose, he kept them both close.

With Unglert unable to decide between the two, Schulman allegedly couldn’t take it anymore and walked away from the show in Week 3. But that wasn’t the end of the love triangle. After Schulman eliminated herself, Unglert parted ways with Lombard and revealed that he still has feelings for Schulman. To complicate things even more, Unglert was spotted hanging out with Lombard as recently as July 12.

Unglert has reportedly kept in touch with both of his Bachelor in Paradise romances. He is not, however, ready to commit to anything serious. Sadly, Unglert’s drama this summer might put an end to his dreams of becoming the next lead on The Bachelor, though we can’t rule him out completely.

In an interview with E! Online, Unglert admitted that he wanted to find love on BIP, especially after his late-round exit on The Bachelorette. While Unglert was determined to find someone special in Mexico, he also revealed that he didn’t know any of his fellow contestants heading into the competition.

“I was never really a big fan of the show,” he shared. “So, I really didn’t know much about Nick Viall’s girls or even Ben [Higgins]’ girls or anything like that. But I was really excited to see a lot of the guys from my show!”

I don't have a clever caption to go along with this. Just thought it was a cute pic and wanted to post it #????day A post shared by Dean Unglert ???? (@deanie_babies) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

While Unglert clearly hit it off with multiple women, he also made a few friends with some of the guys. Unglert revealed that he found similar interests with Ben Zorn and Robby Hayes, who competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe and JoJo Fletcher respectively.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise is scheduled to premiere August 14 on ABC. Check out a preview below.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]