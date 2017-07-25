Dallas Cowboys News: Team Looking At Running Backs With Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Looming

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of one of the best years they have had in a very long time, but there are a number of question marks heading into the 2017 NFL regular season. There is already a lot of pressure on them to not only do as well as last year but to get better and go further into the playoffs. Now, the team is obviously concerned about running back Ezekiel Elliott’s status at the start of the season as an investigation continues in the alleged domestic violence allegations, and it has them looking around.

Second-year running back Ezekiel Elliott is still wondering if he’ll be able to start the season for the Cowboys or if he will end up suspended. According to UPI, the NFL has officially completed the investigation into the allegations made against Elliott by a former girlfriend, but no decision has yet been made on a possible punishment.

It is likely that Elliott could be issued a one or two-game suspension even though teammate Dez Bryant doesn’t believe he’ll receive any discipline, according to Sports Day. Sports Illustrated believes that no matter what, some sort of suspension will be handed down.

While the status of Elliott remains up in the air, the Cowboys have started looking at a few other running backs and even bringing some in for a workout. CBS Sports reported that former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson came in last week to work out for the team.

CBS Sports also reported that Ronnie Hillman, formerly of the San Diego Chargers, has also been brought in for a workout with the Cowboys. As the rumors have started swirling that the team will sign one of them, it appears as if neither of them is likely to get a roster spot.

Despite not knowing what will happen with Ezekiel Elliott just yet, Chat Sports reports that the workouts for these running backs don’t mean signings are imminent.

Told the Cowboys aren’t planning on signing either Denard Robinson or Ronnie Hillman at this time. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 22, 2017

Behind Elliott, the Cowboys have Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris on the running backs depth chart. Lance Dunbar was lost to the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason, but it isn’t as if they are really hurting for talent at that position.

With just a little over a month until the 2017 NFL regular season begins, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to know the status of their starting running back soon. Ezekiel Elliott is a key part of their offense and missing even one or two games could end up hurting the start of the season. While the Cowboys may be working out running backs, the rumors that they are looking to actually sign any of them don’t appear to be true.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]