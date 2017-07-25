Trump Is ‘Crazy, I’m Worried’: Hot Mic Catches Senators Jack Reed And Susan Collins Talking Trump [Video]

The Washington Post has published the attached audio of President Donald Trump being called crazy by a couple of senators — and the audio is going viral on Tuesday, July 25. As can be heard below, the hot-mic conversation between Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) displays Collins and Reed speaking about a variety of topics, which include calling Trump crazy.

The audio opens with Reed calling Trump crazy, a notion that Reed says is one that he doesn’t throw around lightly.

“He’s just crazy, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Reed went on to proclaim that if there is no budget deal, “we’re gonna be paralyzed.” Meanwhile, Collins and Reed went on to discuss the potential harm of giving Trump “$54 billion and then we take it away across the board which would cause chaos,” along with the debt ceiling, in addition to calling Trump “crazy” and saying “I’m worried,” as reported by the Washington Post.

Beyond calling Trump crazy, the conversation also featured the senators discussing GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold (Texas) and his looks. Collins called Farenthold “so unattractive, it’s unbelievable” and discussed the following photo of Blake in his pajamas with a “bunny,” as Collins called the woman in the photo.

Senators caught on hot mic ‘worried’ about ‘crazy’ Trumphttps://t.co/gkOLVwa0PL — ????➖Dustin Miller ➖???? (@spdustin) July 25, 2017

According to the Hill, Blake Farenthold had just been quoted one day earlier as saying that the fault of the healthcare repeal stalling was due to “some female senators from the Northeast.” In the wake of Farenthold’s words, Collins asked Reed if he had seen the photo of Blake in his pajamas and called him the man who challenged Collins to a duel.

Reed says Blake challenged Collins to a duel because she could “beat the s***” out of Blake.” Collins proceeded to call Farenthold “huge” and spoke of the below photo of Blake standing next to the lingerie model in his pajamas.

WOW Senators on hot mic: Trump is 'crazy,' 'I'm worried' https://t.co/RIAtqnRzqI — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 25, 2017

As a result of the viral video’s audio, the Twitter buzz about Farenthold’s photo and the words exchanged between Collins and Reed are going viral.

“He’s so unattractive, it’s unbelievable. Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this bunny, playboy bunny?”

As the Senate struggles to repeal and replace ObamaCare, the hot mic conversation has become the latest chapter in that drama to go viral.

This is the photo Sen. Susan Collins was referring to when she commented on Rep. Blake Farenthold wearing pajamas in 2010. pic.twitter.com/jZYCPC4FYW — Beatrice-Elizabeth (@MissBeaE) July 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]