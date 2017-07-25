PUBG Monthly Update Bringing First-Person Servers And ‘Battle Royale’ Themed Crates Next Week

The next PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds monthly update has been pushed back a week. However, Creative Lead Brendan Greene and Bluehole, Inc revealed first-person servers are coming along with Battle Royale movie-themed items to begin testing the crate and key system.

An issue with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUB) caused the monthly update to be pushed to Thursday, August 3. Bluehole still plans to release a weekly update this Thursday, July 27 to address small issues with doors, picking up items, and not being able to use consumables from the inventory while reloading.

The monthly update will feature two significant new additions. It starts with a new first-person mode and ends with an homage to Battle Royale.

First-Person Servers

For those that aren’t aware, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUB) is played in a third-person, over the shoulder view. Experienced players use the third-person camera to peek around corners and scout the surrounding area while in cover.

The limiting first-person view in a PUBG match will be a drastic game-changer and create a more hardcore experience. Additionally, it will prevent players from seeing their own clothing and gear.

The good news is this will be just a limited test run of the first-person view. Separate servers will be created for Solo and Duo game-modes in North America and Europe. Bluehole also confirmed an FOV Slider would be added to PUBG so players could adjust the field of view to their personal preference.

Battle Royale Crates

Meanwhile, Bluehole is still readying its in-game skins and character customizations options for when PUBG exits early access later this year. The monthly update next Thursday will add three new crates with items based on the Battle Royale movie that has been the inspiration for the entire gaming genre.

Two free crates will be launched next week with the Wanderer Crate and the Survivor Crate. Both will contain one set of themed clothing along with other cosmetic items.

A third crate, dubbed the Gamescom Invitational Crate, is also being added with a “diverse pool of themed clothing.” However, it will cost money as PlayerUnknown himself explains.

“We have implemented a very basic key and crate system for this test,” Green explains.

You can use your Battle Points (BP) to buy the crate on the REWARDS page. While the Wanderer Crate and the Survivor Crate will be free to open, the Gamescom Invitational Crate can be opened with a key which you can buy for $2.50 each.”

Community Manager Sammie Kang confirmed via Twitter that each Invitational Crate will contain only one item.

Proceeds from the Gamescom Invitational Crate key sales will go towards funding the event at the European gaming convention, providing a prize pool for the invitational, and supporting select charities.

The Gamescom Invitational Crate will be removed from the game on August 27, but any gear received or unopened crates will stick around. PUBG will return to the existing free-to-open system, but keys will still be available to purchase for those that did not open their crates by the time the event ended.

[Featured Image by Bluehole, Inc]

[Edit: Added confirmation of the number of items per crate.]