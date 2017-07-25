Jamie Dornan Revealed How He Became Christian Grey

Fifty Shades Freed movie is scheduled to release next year. The fans of the erotic NSFW movie series are apparently heartbroken as this would be the last time when they will get to see Jamie Dornan playing the role of Christian Grey. The actor, who was recently linked with his co-star Dakota Johnson, shared how he got the opportunity to play the role of a billionaire businessman who enjoys BDSM with his partners.

When the Universal Studios adapted E. L. James’ erotic book series, they first considered Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam to portray the role of Christian Grey. Hunnam was announced to play Grey in 2013 and dropped out shortly after. He said he previously committed to Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak, in addition to filming the final season of FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

Charlie Hunnam opened about the ordeal in his earlier interview and revealed how heartbreaking the entire experience was for him. After Charlie quit Fifty Shades, Irish actor Jamie Dornan was tapped to take his place.

“I developed a friendship with [director Sam Taylor-Johnson],” Hunnam explained in his recent interview with Elle via E!. “But that was a somewhat traumatic experience for me. I didn’t want to open that wound.”

Before appearing as Grey, Jamie was famous for his roles in The Fall and the fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time. According to reports, the studio trusted him to do the justice with the character penned by E. L. James. The producers and the creative mind behind the project believed that the actor is easy going and will understand the gravity of the character.

In an earlier interview, Jamie narrated the incident as how he was anxiously praying for the phone to ring after his audition for Christian Grey. Amelia Warner’s husband revealed that he was anxiously walking here and there, and pretended that he did not care whether he will get the opportunity or not. Interestingly, Fifty Shades of Grey movie director Sam Taylor-Johnson called him to tell him that he got the project.

After he got the biggest news of his professional career, he revealed his take on the sex scenes.

“I grew up in a very liberal place. I’m not saying we had a playroom, but I’m not shocked by the sex in the book. It’s essential to tell the story.”

Meanwhile, as earlier reported by The Inquisitr, Fifty Shades Freed will be the last film in the series where fans will get to see Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan playing the roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively.

The author of the book has written the fourth book on the same characters, and many are hoping that the studio will green light the project as well. However, the actor has revealed during his recent interview that he is done with the Grey and does not wish to remain an actor who played only one role in his life.

