‘GH’ Spoilers: Sam Literally Kicks Sonny Out Of Her Life, Does She Really Shoot Him And Leave Him to Die?

Sam Morgan means business on ABC’s General Hospital. This week has her kicking Sonny Corinthos to the curb on GH. It is actually an underground storage pit that she kicks him into after she apparently shoots him. She then leaves him to die alone. It is about to be as real as it gets; at least that is how it appears. You just never know if there will be some twists and turns in this GH story line that is soon to come.

General Hospital spoilers strongly suggest that it is indeed Sam who shoots the mobster in order to get him out of her life for good. The soap also posted another teaser on social media on Tuesday to get viewers ready for an epic week on GH. According to ABC Soaps In Depth, Sam will be ruthless in her desire to make sure Sonny doesn’t interfere in her life any longer.

Mrs. Morgan is not herself when she points her gun at Sonny, but it all may be too much for fans of this longtime character to handle. Sam is apparently suffering from some type of illness that has yet to be diagnosed. Her hallucinations of Sonny taunting her about Jason has thrown her over the edge of what is real and what isn’t. She is out to kill her husband’s best friend and is seen in the new GH promo using her famous high-heel boots to kick him into the pit.

Even Sonny himself can’t believe that Jason’s wife would want to finish him off. He told her that he knows that she didn’t mean to do this. Her cold response is, “Yes, I did,” then she kicks him in the chest as he tumbles into the dirt below. Sonny will be badly wounded, but she will leave him there to die.

Where is Jason Morgan? After freeing his hostage, Valentin Cassadine, from being interrogated about Spencer’s kidnapping, Jason was seen on Monday’s episode of General Hospital back at Sonny’s place. He has no idea that Sonny went to meet up with Garvey, who is the one holding Spencer captive in order to bait Corinthos for the purpose of killing him.

Jason also has no clue that his wife is now holding a gun on Sonny with the intent to eliminate him to keep her family safe. In her mind, this is the only way to do it. Will Jason be the one who finds Sonny lying in the pit almost dead? Will Sonny rat Sam out and tell her husband that she was the one who did the dirty deed, or will he lie and say that Garvey was the one who shot him?

Sam has not only put Sonny’s life on the line, but he was about to go rescue Spencer Cassadine from the place he is being held hostage in on Monday’s GH. Now, Sonny is unable to find his nephew since Sam stopped him. Will Spencer be rescued before it’s too late?

Actress Kelly Monaco is playing the part of a terribly troubled Sam Morgan quite well, despite her fans not liking this storyline very much at all. It is unlike this GH character to try to kill someone who is so close to her husband. But then again, maybe in her subconscious mind, she has had enough of Sonny’s involvement with Jason and just wants it all to stop, and her illness is actually making her do it. Some GH fans may be hoping that this is all just a dream of hers, and she will wake up before she actually does this. However, it sure doesn’t look like a hallucination anymore.

Do you like this side of Sam Morgan? Will both Sonny and Spencer be saved before it’s too late? Stay tuned to General Hospital this week to see Sam kick Jason’s BFF out of her life for good.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]