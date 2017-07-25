Ryan Serhant Terrified About His Spin-Off Show: ‘MDLNY’ Star Taking Massive Chance?

Ryan Serhant has been on Million Dollar Listing: New York since the show began, and he has grown his empire quite a bit since he started filming the show. Ryan has grown his team and opened up several offices in various parts of the country, something he has been very proud of. Serhant has gotten married and he is trying to figure out when he is going to have children. But before Ryan heads into fatherhood, he needs to film his own spin-off show. This summer, Bravo announced they are granting Ryan his own spin-off show about selling. Sell It Like Serhant is a new show, where Ryan will help business owners sell more of their products and services.

According to a new Instagram post, Ryan Serhant is now revealing that he is a bit terrified about his spin-off show because it is much different than his Million Dollar Listing: New York experience. In an Instagram post, Serhant reveals that he is terrified to film this new show because he gets to talk to the cameras this time around. When he’s filming Million Dollar Listing: New York, he must ignore the cameras. Plus, he is a producer on his own show, which gives him more freedom to explore other formats. As he points out, he’s thankful that Bravo allows him to take chances but nervous at the same time.

He started filming the show a week ago and Bravo has yet to announce when the show will actually air. It sounds like the network is excited about what could possibly come from this show, especially since it is in a different format. The network also granted Fredrik Eklund a spin-off show. He will be filming a house-flip show with Bethenny Frankel, as the two of them try to make money on flipping real-estate in New York.

One can imagine that his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, is proud of her husband’s success. Ryan was a real-estate agent when they met, but now he’s also a famous reality star.

What do you think of Ryan Serhant’s success? Do you understand he’s nervous about filming this new show since Bravo is taking a chance on him and allowing him to experiment with new formats?

