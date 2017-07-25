‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Spoilers: Who Will Take Home The Million-Dollar Prize?

The competition is heating up to see who will take home the million-dollar prize on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. From Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio to Chris “CT” Tamburello, who will reign supreme when Season 30 calls it a wrap? Here’s an inside look at the favorites this season and what makes them so dirty.

According to Life & Style, CT is coming off his victory on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champs and has a little momentum on his side. Winning back-to-back titles, however, is a hard thing to do on The Challenge, and CT certainly has an uphill battle ahead of him. That said, he also has extra motivation with the birth of his first son, Christopher.

Waiting for the challenge like… #challengenight #dadbod @mtv 9pm A post shared by CT (@_famous4nothing) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Aneesa Ferreira is also poised for a great run this season. Aneesa has been a part of the series since way back in 2003, and although she hasn’t won it all yet, it’s only a matter of time before she comes out on top. She also has plenty of experience on The Challenge and understands how the game has changed over the years.

“They’ve become more physically demanding, and when you’re there, it feels like you’re at some training facility. It’s weird because everybody’s working out. And like, now that’s part of my everyday life, so it’s OK, but when people started bringing their protein and their weights and doing all this stupid stuff, I was like, ‘What are you guys doing!?” she explained. “Because the show used to be a lot of fun! We’ve always done ridiculous s–t on these shows, but now it’s become like all-out, run 13,000 miles and climb this mountain and dig this hole and do these problems in between.”

Of course, you can never underestimate Johnny Bananas. The California native has taken home a whopping six titles over the years and has a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players in the game. In fact, Hollywood Life asked every contestant about what makes them dirty, and Johnny believes it’s his cold-hearted calculations that set him apart from the pack.

A wise man once said… @johnnybananaswag @challengemtv @mtv #Thechallengexxx #Bananasdoingthings #teambananas A post shared by Johnny Bananas (@realjohnnybananas) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

“I look at The Challenge like a business trip. I see the money at the end of the show as my payday and everyone on the show as obstacles. I guess what makes me dirty is doing whatever it takes to win — my ability to check my emotions at the door, and show no remorse for the people or feelings I hurt along the way. I play to win the game,” he shared.

Johnny’s last championship was in 2016 during The Challenge: Rivals III. True to his ruthless reputation, Johnny left his teammate Sarah Rice with nothing and kept the $275,000 all to himself. The move earned him the title of being the dirtiest player to ever grace the game.

Meanwhile, in contrast to everyone else, Camila Nakagawa is not an alum of either The Real World or Road Rules. Producers learned about her in 2010 during a party in Mexico. They invited her to come on Spring Break Challenge, and she went on to appear in eight seasons of The Challenge. She won it all in 2012 on Battle of the Exes and could take home a second title this season.

The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 airs Tuesday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]