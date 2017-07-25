Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Claims Asa Soltan Rahmati Hasn’t Let Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi See Her Baby

The latest Shahs of Sunset episode that aired on Sunday night showed Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi having a very funny reaction to Asa Soltan Rahmati telling her that she’s pregnant. In contrast to Mercedes “MJ” Javid’s reaction, which seemed to be one of shock and disbelief mixed with disappointment, GG, after realizing that Asa hadn’t, in fact, lost weight but was really actually pregnant, seemed genuinely happy and excited for Asa.

Prior to the episode airing, GG posted a nice photo of herself with Asa and told her followers to watch Asa telling her the pregnancy news. Apparently, MJ doesn’t think that GG should believe that Asa considers her a real friend, as MJ left a comment on GG’s photo scolding her for kissing up to Asa when Asa won’t even let her see the baby.

GG’s photo shows her and Asa posing in their dresses for the Season 5 reunion show. In response to the photo, Asa and GG exchanged some friendly comments. Their comments seem to indicate they are now better friends than they were before and that viewers will see them get closer to one another as Season 6 progresses.

“asasoltan: Vow, we look bomb.????????????????????” “gg_golnesa: @asasoltan duhhh lol!!!” “asasoltan… and it took you four hours to realize I was pregnant!!!????????????????????????” “gg_golnesa: @asasoltan but your face looked so skinny. I thought maybe you had lots of gas and you were just bloated #Fart”

TONIGHT on Shahs of Sunset, Asa tells me the big news of her pregnancy and my reaction is pretty funny. Then, Reza & I come face to face for the first time! A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Mercedes “MJ” Javid apparently had a problem with Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi being so friendly with Asa. MJ sarcastically left a comment telling GG that she loves how she “kiss[es] the ass” of someone who doesn’t even want her to see her baby. MJ then revealed that even GG’s mom has some strong feelings about how Asa is treating her.

“mercedesjavid: @gg_golnesa love how u kiss the ass of the girl who doesnt even want u to see her baby. Ask ur mom what she thinks.”

When a viewer chimed in to tell MJ she should always be a “selfish b**tch” and that not everything’s about her all the time, MJ repeated her claim that Asa hasn’t let GG visit her to see her son.

“mercedesjavid: Fact: Asa doesnt /hasnt let GG visit.???? do facts offend you?”

Asa Soltan Rahmati gave birth to her son, Soltan, in January. Soltan’s father is Jermaine Jackson Jr., whom Asa has been in a committed relationship with for years but has never appeared on Shahs of Sunset. Since the birth, Asa has yet to post a photo of Soltan. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Asa has admitted that Jermaine, who is the nephew of Michael Jackson but has stayed out of the limelight himself, doesn’t want her to release a photo of their son.

Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan. ❤️????????❤️???????????????????? #inLove #SoltanJackson A post shared by Asa Soltan Rahmati (@asasoltan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Has any of Asa’s Shahs of Sunset co-stars seen her son? Has Asa, in addition to Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, even excluded Reza Farahan, who is arguably her closest friend from the cast? Interestingly enough, while Reza’s Instagram page shows a lot of recent photos MJ and Mike Shouhed, it doesn’t show any of Asa since the birth of her baby. Neither does Asa’s Instagram page show any recent photos of herself with anyone from the cast, including Reza. As the Inquisitr reported, Asa has in fact admitted that she’s not watching the current season because of how she was treated by the cast during her pregnancy.

Thank you @emily_nick for putting together such an incredible night for a great cause #shahs A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D (@mercedesjavid) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Reza Farahan has also kept quiet despite Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Mike criticizing Asa Soltan Rahmati during their Watch What Happens Live appearance a few days ago. Perhaps when Reza himself appears on Andy Cohen’s talk show on Sunday night, he’ll reveal all about his current friendship with Asa? Teasingly, Reza did warn, in a recent Instagram photo showing himself getting a haircut in preparation for his upcoming WWHL appearance, that he’ll deliver “lots of tea” to viewers.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]