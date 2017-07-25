Southern Charm Season 4 is a wrap, and now, Bravo is said to be working out contracts for Southern Charm Season 5, but in the meantime, where will fans of the original Southern Charm get their fix? For now, Southern Charm Savannah has also wrapped, and there is no official date for Southern Charm New Orleans (though according to buzz will air in the fall). But would a book from the stars of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis or Thomas Ravenel helped fill the gap?

Now that Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have struck a custody deal, and both have signed on the dotted line, there is no longer any sort of gag order in place stopping either party from speaking publicly about their former relationship or their time on Southern Charm. So the rumors swirling about both Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel talking about writing a book have veracity. At the Southern Charm Season 4 reunion, fans saw that Kathryn Dennis was still under the gag order, as Thomas reminded her, telling her that if she kept talking, he would notify the court. But now that the agreement is signed, both parties can only get the other in legal hot water if they violate the agreed-upon order.

Me and Tall Taliban 'bout to blow this place up!! A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

During the Southern Charm Season 4 reunion, Andy Cohen asked Kathryn Dennis what advice Season 4 Kathryn would give to Southern Charm Season 1 Kathryn, perhaps sparking the idea for a book project for Kathryn. Kathryn told Andy Cohen that the first thing she would tell 21-year-old Kathryn would be to keep certain things private, but what else would she say? Will she be putting it in a book? Will Folks of FitsNews thinks it’s likely.

“Reality television star Kathryn Dennis is moving forward with her plan to write a book – conceptualizing its format, mulling various publication offers and discussing the project with potential ghost writers.”

And so it is no shock to anyone that in response, Thomas Ravenel told Folks that he too might write a competing book. Meanwhile, Ravenel claims that he is officially single and that his relationship with Santa Barbara nurse Ashley Jacobs is over and done, and the two are now just friends.

Ravenel’s good friend Patricia Altschul still reportedly has a hand in fixing up Thomas with a suitable woman now that her efforts to seal the deal between Ravenel and Southern Charm co-star Landon have failed, but her recent attempt to hook up the father of two and a single friend in Pacific Palisades, California, has not worked out either.

It's amazing — my greatest source of [perfect] chaos are similtaneously my greatest source of peace ????‍????‍???????????? A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

But though Thomas Ravenel said he’s thinking about writing a book about his experience on Southern Charm, that might conflict with his new desire to live a quiet private life away from the camera and social media scrutiny. There is no word whether Thomas Ravenel, who turns 55 next month, will join the cast of Southern Charm Season 5 after calling the rest of the cast “a***holes” on Instagram last week.

But Kathryn Dennis has gone a bit further with talks of a book project, telling fans about it last week on Snapchat. When asked about the project, and the possibility that she is talking about hiring a ghostwriter, Kathryn only has replied publicly with a sly smile and a series of knowing emojis.

RELATED SOUTHERN CHARM REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Southern Charm’ Thomas Ravenel Fuels Talk Of Boycott With ‘Black…

‘Southern Charm’ Spoiler Alert, Thomas Ravenel And Landon…

Best ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Moments Unspoken As Thomas…

Has Thomas Ravenel Quit ‘Southern Charm’ Yet Again? Will It Stick…

It’s fair to say that with the ratings for Southern Charm on an upward trajectory, there would be plenty of fans ready to get their hands on a book by Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, or both.

Which Southern Charm book would you rather read, one by Kathryn Dennis or Thomas Ravenel?

[Featured Image by Bravo]