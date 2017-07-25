Fredrik Eklund Makes Shocking Career Decision: ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Reached The Top?

Fredrik Eklund is one of the most successful real-estate agents in New York City. He has shared updates on social media for months about how well he and his team are doing. He is often the number one seller and sales listing agent in the city, even though he is competing with his co-stars on Million Dollar Listing: New York. When Fredrik and his team saw themselves rank on these lists, they took it as motivation to do better. But what do you do when you have reached the top? Do you stop working hard or do you leave the industry because you have reached the top? Many feel that once you have reached the top, the only way to do is down.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund reveals that he is removing himself and his team from all lists so they can’t be compared to people in the industry. On Instagram, Fredrik reveals that he and his team has ranked number one on sales lists from the Wall Street Journal for four years in a row, and they are removing themselves from these lists going forward. As Eklund explains, he feels they have outgrown the competition and they were only on the list to compete with themselves.

In other words, Fredrik Eklund’s career decision isn’t that he is going to leave the industry behind. He is doing very well, he is writing his second book, and he has a massive audience thanks to Million Dollar Listing: New York. This year, Fredrik is also bonding with Ryan Serhant and the new agent on the show, Steve Gold. The two know each other from previous work, but it sounds like Fredrik is done comparing himself to others in the industry.

I believe. A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Perhaps Fredrik Eklund is realizing that friendships are better than the aggressive competition when it comes to Million Dollar Listing: New York. He has always competed with his co-stars on the show, so this move could improve his friendships with his co-stars.

What do you think of Fredrik Eklund’s comments about his decision to remove himself and his team from professional performance lists? Do you think this is a wise choice for himself to avoid the added pressure?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]