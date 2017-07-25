Kourtney Kardashian Posts ‘Top Heavy’ Pic On Instagram As Scott Disick Looks Upbeat

Kourtney Kardashian posted yet another hot picture from her holiday in Nantucket. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was wearing a beige corset, hat, and sunglasses. Kourtney looked notably busty in the picture, and her fans seemed to have noticed it too.

“Top heavy,” one fan said.

“Hot boobs????????” said another.

It’s true that Kourtney Kardashian had fought rumors about a breast job in the past. However, it’s not that her breast implants were a secret to start with.

Life & Style magazine reported that Kourtney admitted to having breast enhancement surgery back in 2010. She added that she couldn’t care less about what people thought. Has the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had another surgery? It’s not yet known.

In her 2010 statement, Kourtney said she regrets having her breasts augmented and that if she could undo it, she would. It shouldn’t matter to her fans if Kourtney Kardashian has had any work done, given how fit she looks for her age. Kourtney is known to have a very strict regimen when it comes to exercising and diet. Kourtney Kardashian works out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. Give that Kourtney Kardashian has a very public life, it’s important for her to look good all the time. No wonder she puts in so much hard work.

Nantucket, I love you. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

While Kourtney Kardashian is having a fun holiday, it looks like Scott Disick, too, is enjoying himself. Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, posted a very upbeat picture on Instagram.

Scott posted a picture of himself with a caption, “They used to call me a social butterfly, I think I’m flying again.”

His fans were very happy with what Scott had to say. After a rough patch of being seen with a host of women in Las Vegas and denying claims he was a sex addict, Scott is back to feeling upbeat.

Fly A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

The Inquisitr previously reported that Scott Disick wants to be on good terms with Kourtney Kardashian, and she wants him to change for the kids. It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways because of his wild lifestyle, but it’s good to know that they want to be with each other for the sake of their kids.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian has had additional breast enhancement surgeries? Do you think she will get back together with Scott Disick? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]