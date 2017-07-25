‘Little People, Big World’s’ Zach & Tori Roloff Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Zach and Tori Roloff are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The happy couple, who welcomed their first child together back in May, has been married for two years. About an hour ago, Zach took to Instagram to wish Tori a happy anniversary. He recalled some of their happy times (welcoming their son) and some of their not-so-happy times over the past two years and posted a sweet photo collage which you can see below.

In the photos, Zach included a shot of Tori and the couple’s adorable 2-month-old son, Jackson. The picture appears to be new, at least to the public. Another pic was of Zach and Tori riding in the car as the two love road trips. The third snap appeared to be a bit of a throwback and showed a younger-looking Tori and Zach in a field of sorts.

The photo collage was brought together by the sweetest caption. Zach and Tori are so much in love, and it’s clear to see that Zach really cherishes his wife. Zach and Tori along with their son, Jackson, are the best family ever, and fans absolutely love to see them together, enjoying all that life has to offer. Today is a very special day for the couple, and for the first time ever, they get to spend their anniversary as a family of three!

Just this past weekend, Zach posted other photos and videos of his wife, calling her a “hot mama.” The love that he has for Tori is undeniable, and their collective love for their precious little boy is evident in every single thing that they share — yes, even in those not-so-fun moments when Tori gets pooped on!

I really don't understand how this kid got so cool so quickly ???? #howareyoumine?! #godissogood #babyj A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Are you excited for the new season to begin this fall? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]