Kate Gosselin Has A New Boyfriend, And He’s Giving Her Ex-Husband Fits

Kate Gosselin has been in the news for all the right — and wrong — reasons as of late. Recently, she made headlines because she recently celebrated the sextuplets’ 13th birthday, but the most troubled of the sextuplets — Collin — wasn’t there.

Now, however, she’s back in the news because there’s a new man in her life, and needless to say, Kate’s ex-husband and sometime DJ Jon Gosselin is having a canary over it.

At least that’s the word according to Earn the Necklace, who suggest that Kate Gosselin has a new boo named Steve Nield, and he’s her bodyguard.

This bit of news isn’t exactly thrilling to one Jon Gosselin, however. According to him, Kate Gosselin and her relationship with Nield is the reason that their marriage ended. What’s more, because Nield is actually married, his relationship with Kate can’t be a good thing for his wife (or ex-wife, whatever the case may be).

“Jon wants Neild to testify under oath in court because he believes that Neild knows a lot about the family and its inner workings as he has been working for the family for years. Sources say that Neild “knows everything that goes on behind closed doors in the house” and this may prove detrimental to Gosselin.”

Despite the criticisms of Kate Gosselin as a parent, she claims to be really trying her best.

According to Rare, she was “devastated” that she couldn’t spend Collin’s 13th birthday with him, even though she tried to make up for it by providing scavenger hunts for the boys and mani-pedis for the girls.

She also said that celebrating their birthday was a “bittersweet moment,” because even though the family, as a collective, tried to enjoy the day, she could tell that it was hard for everyone, because “they couldn’t go anywhere or do anything without realizing that Collin wasn’t there.”

Needless to say, it was also shown on Kate Plus 8 for the whole world to see, because of course it was.

“The photos around the cake, I have them for every year, every child, every birthday. We always have the big birthday party at home on their birthday. […] Got ’em for every year,” Gosselin said. “This year [was] much like last year. Obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there.”

You can check out some photos and videos of the birthday festivities below.

I can’t believe they're 13! Our journey continues with all new #KatePlus8 premiering on @TLC Monday, July 10 at 10/9c! LINK TO (adorable!) PROMO VIDEO IN MY BIO!! A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]