‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Alliances Change? Lala Kent And Stassi Schroeder Unite

Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder appear to be on good terms as filming on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules continues.

While the two women were on the outs during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 due to Kent’s fat-shaming comments towards Schroeder and some of their other co-stars, including Katie Maloney, they were recently spotted together at a tanning salon in Los Angeles with Brittany Cartwright and Zack Wickham.

On July 25, Brittany Cartwright shared the photo on Snapchat and quickly, the image began making the rounds on Twitter after being re-tweeted by Cartwright and Schroeder, and liked by Kent.

Although Lala Kent hasn’t officially been confirmed as part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 cast, her return certainly seems likely considering she’s been spending tons of time with her co-stars ever since filming began weeks ago. As fans will recall, Kent quit Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year midway through filming on Season 5 but ultimately chose to reunite with her co-stars for the reunion special in February.

As for Stassi Schroeder, she’s been starring on the series for years but during Season 3, her role on the show was reduced from full-time to part-time. Since then, Schroeder has continued to appear on the show in a full-time role but still hasn’t returned to her former waitressing job at SUR Restaurant, where the show is filmed.

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

While Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder appear to have settled their differences, Kent appears to be closer to Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix as Schroeder continues to spend time with her longtime friends Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney.

Throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent feuded on and off with Scheana Marie and the rest of the women but after filming wrapped, the women became extremely close and continue to spend time with one another in Los Angeles as filming continues on the upcoming installment of the Bravo TV reality show.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jun 14, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 is expected to air later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]