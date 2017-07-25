WWE News: Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Tweet Bringing The Wyatt Family Back Together – Is A Reunion Coming?

It has been quite a long time since there has been any semblance of a version of The Wyatt Family, but is there still life among the vultures? Ever since the WWE Superstar Draft last year and the Superstar Shake-Up back in April, the four main members of the family have been on different brands, but that doesn’t appear be an obstacle for Bray Wyatt. Last night after Raw, he teased a reunion for the first time in a long time, but is it possible?

Currently, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are on Monday Night Raw and each is involved in pretty big programs. Wyatt is involved in a feud with Finn Balor while Strowman was just placed in a giant Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are members of the SmackDown Live roster, but they are essentially stuck in mid-card and low-card limbo. For a while, Harper was in the main event scene and possibly going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 33, but now, they are just kind of there and doing nothing.

Still, Wrestling Inc. noticed a tweet by Bray Wyatt after last night’s Raw and it shows that he has not forgotten his family.

The tweet came at a very interesting time as the family is literally split down the middle between both brands and it doesn’t seem as if they will be together anytime soon. There is no word of a draft or another shake-up happening in the near future which makes a reconciliation virtually impossible.

Then again, Jason Jordan did jump straight to Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live last week due to being revealed as Kurt Angle’s son. Bray Wyatt may be able to figure something out due to this whole “family” loophole that appears to be in place.

There is little doubt that both Harper and Rowan received a lot more attention when they were members of The Wyatt Family. Before WrestleMania 33, Harper was in the middle of a huge push, but he has been completely buried ever since being left out of that main event.

Harper hasn’t had a singles match on WWE television since June 20 when he lost to Jinder Mahal. Rowan’s last televised singles match was a loss to Tye Dillinger on June 27. Both men were in the Fourth of July battle royal, but neither of them won as shown by the Internet Wrestling Database.

As SummerSlam approaches, the two former members of The Wyatt Family on Monday Night Raw will be involved in high impact matches. The two former members on SmackDown Live will likely not even be on the Kickoff Show for the huge pay-per-view, and that really is quite a shame. All four men are extremely talented and it could be that Bray Wyatt knows something the rest of us don’t know as his cryptic tweet does hint at a reunion of some kind.

[Featured Image by WWE]