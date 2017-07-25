Netflix Announces ‘Disenchantment: ‘The Simpsons’ Matt Groening Has A New Adult Animated Comedy Fantasy Series

Netflix has announced that they have ordered 20 episodes of Matt Groening’s new adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment. Matt Groening has an avid fan base thanks to being the creator of The Simpsons and the co-creator of Futurama. Netflix announced that the show will have two seasons of 10 episodes each and is set to premiere in 2018. The Vice President of Original Content for Netflix, Cindy Holland, praised Matt Groening’s work. She remarked that Groening has a worldwide audience. The new series will reflect the humor fans have come to know and expect, and his style will be perfect for Netflix viewers.

“Matt Groening’s brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn’t be happier to work with him on Disenchantment.”

According to Netflix Media Center, Disenchantment is set in Dreamland, a crumbling medieval kingdom. Here the young princess, Bean, who has a penchant for hard liquor, her elf friend, Elfo, and her personal demon, Luci, set off on their various misadventures encountering magical creatures such as sprites, imps, ogres, trolls, harpies, walruses and humans.

“The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it’s a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans.”

This may not be the first time that you have heard that Netflix has been interested in Disenchantment. In fact, it has been in the works for more than 18 months. A long lead time is necessary for animated series because it is such a labor and time intensive process. Netflix has seen the demand for animated series and has been gradually increasing its portfolio with the likes of BoJack Horseman, F is For Family, and the soon-to-be released, Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham. It is interesting to note that the headlining voice actor Abbi Jacobson also starred in BoJack Horseman as the voice of Emily.

The Disenchantment voice cast is headlined by Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre, who portray Princess Bean, Elfo, and the demon, Luci, respectively. Jacobson is best known for her work on Broad City and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Faxon is no stranger to audiences, with his most recent work being Star Wars: Detours, which is still in post-production according to IMDB. Eric Andre’s comedic prowess was displayed on The Eric Andre Show. Other cast members include John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, David Herman, Billy West, Tress MacNeille, Henry Batten, Noel Fielding, Matt Berry, Rich Fulcher and Lucy Montgomery.

The animation will be done by Rough Draft Studios, who also handled Futurama’s animation. The ULULU Company for Netflix will produce Disenchantment while once again the formidable duo of Groening and Josh Weinstein will team up as executive producers.

