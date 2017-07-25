‘Jersey Shore’ DJ Pauly D Dumped Aubrey O’Day After She Begged Him To Get Married, Source Claims

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D reportedly dumped his girlfriend Aubrey O’Day just weeks after she ” publicly begged” him for an engagement ring, insiders revealed.

Done for good?

Aubrey O’Day and her boyfriend Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio are “finally done” after dating for nearly two years, according to sources that leaked their relationship details to Radar Online.

The former Jersey Shore star met the former Making The Band star met while filming Famously Single on E! in 2015.

Back in January, Daily Mail reported that the couple would be filming a new reality show together about their “wedding.” The show was also reportedly set to focus on their ongoing “tumultuous relationship.”

Just a few weeks ago, O’Day reportedly begged her boyfriend for an engagement ring.

The news broke that the couple had broken up on Tuesday, July 25.

An insider told reporters that Pauly D was the one who dumped Aubrey.

“He broke up with her.”

The DJ is not ready to give up the party life

The 33-year-old singer and the former MTV reality star, 36, have broken up at least once before. Although, just a month ago the two were reportedly living together and talking marriage.

Aubrey O’Day told E! News back in June that she was “ready to move on to the next chapter in my life.”

She discussed her desire to be a mother and a wife and “experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career.”

She added that Pauly D knew that and “we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning.”

DJ Pauly D doesn’t seem to be ready to settle down just yet. The former reality star reportedly has a Jersey Shore cast reunion in the works and also has a DJ residency in Atlantic City.

However, he has already beat his ex-girlfriend Aubrey to the punch when it comes to starting a family. The 36-year-old has a four-year-old daughter, Amabella, with another ex-girlfriend.

Are you surprised that DJ Pauly D reportedly dumped Aubrey O'Day just weeks after they were talking marriage?

[Featured Image by Lily Lawrence/Stringer/Getty Images]