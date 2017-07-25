‘Game Of Thrones’ Cut A Scene Of A Long Awaited-Reunion, Will We Ever See [Spoiler] Again?

Game of Thrones fans are missing out on a big reunion. Producer Bryan Cogman revealed after Sunday’s all-new episode that the show had shot a scene with Jon Snow and his wolf, Ghost, but that the scene was cut, Hollywood Life reports.

Game of Thrones viewers know that Jon Snow’s wolf, Ghost, and Arya Stark’s wolf, Nymeria, are the only two wolves living from the Stark children’s pups. Robb’s wolf, Grey Wind, was murdered in the aftermath of the Red Wedding; Sansa’s Lady was killed by Ned Stark as punishment handed down from Robert Baratheon; Bran’s wolf, Summer, was killed by Wights in Season 6; and Rickon’s Shaggy Dog was decapitated by the Umbers.

During last week’s episode, fans watched as Arya came face to face with her wolf, Nymeria, whom she set free in hopes of keeping her alive from Joffrey’s wrath back in Season 1. Arya came across Nymeria in what seemed to be a dangerous situation. The youngest Stark daughter was on her way back to Winterfell after learning from Hot Pie that her family had taken her home back from the Bolton family when she ran into a pack of wild wolves. Arya looked worried at first but quickly recognized Nymeria, and Arya asked her to return to Winterfell with her. However, the wolf had a new life as a leader of the pack, and Arya understood completely as she walked away from her and back into the shadows of the woods.

After fans saw the reunion, they immediately began to question whether Jon and Ghost would get their reunion. Game of Thrones hasn’t featured a scene with Ghost since the Season 6 episode “Oathbreaker.” In Season 6, when Jon Snow was killed and later resurrected by Melisandre, Ghost was by his side, protecting him, the entire time. Now that viewers know a scene with Ghost was cut from Season 7, fans want to know if they’ll ever see the direwolf again.

#GameofThrones cut a scene featuring Jon Snow and his direwolf Ghost from "Stormborn," the latest episode. https://t.co/zFZRdu2ofp pic.twitter.com/Xhc2Au7weE — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) July 25, 2017

Fans are now hoping that sometime in the remainder of Game of Thrones Season 7, or in the show’s final season next year, Jon and Ghost will reunite and that Nymeria may also pop up again.

What are your thoughts on Game of Thrones cutting a Jon Snow/Ghost scene? Do you think fans will ever see the direwolf again?

