Could Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge Reconcile Their Friendship After ‘RHOC’ Feud?

Is there hope for Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s friendship, despite the recent events of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12? According to Gunvalson, the answer to that question is “yes.”

While the two cast members are completely estranged at the moment with no real signs of a bright future, Gunvalson said during an interview on July 25 that she hadn’t closed the door completely on a friendship with Judge.

“Hopefully, my relationship with Tamra is not the end,” Vicki Gunvalson explained to The Daily Dish, adding that throughout their time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, they’ve both been hurt.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge hurt her badly by thinking that she was in on the alleged cancer scam staged by her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As she explained, she would never scam anyone and was a victim of Ayers herself.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that the drama surrounding her statements about the possibility of Judge’s husband, Eddie, being gay, and Shannon Beador’s husband, David, allegedly being abusive towards his wife, were supposedly taken out of context.

Although fans will have to wait and see how Vicki Gunvalson’s relationship with her co-star plays out on the show, she said that she was hopeful that she would be able to forgive Judge and that Judge could forgive her. She also added that if she wanted to harbor everything that Judge had done to her over the last five years, she would never entertain a friendship with her. However, because she prefers to choose forgiveness, she hopes they will soon move on.

While Vicki Gunvalson is open to a reconciliation with Tamra Judge, Judge doesn’t appear to be open to a reunion with her, and earlier this month, while chatting with The Daily Dish, she said that if she never spoke to Gunvalson again, it would be the best outcome.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]