Kendall Jenner’s Nude Photo Gets More ‘Likes’ Than Kim K’s And BFF Bella Hadid Has An Underboob Pic To Match

Kendall Jenner has followed in the footsteps of her elder sister Kim Kardashian and posted her first nude Instagram picture, the Inquisitr had reported. The picture now has nearly three million “likes,” that are more likes than Kim Kardashian’s nude picture, the number which is 1.5 million.

Of course, her selfie was met with a lot of mixed reactions, and although some people praised her boldness, others criticized her for shedding her clothes. Whatever it may be, Kendall Jenner is surely getting a lot of publicity.

It’s a well-known fact that Kendall Jenner is very close friends with the Hadid sisters and the three are always outdoing each other when it comes to posting sexy Instagram pictures.

The Inquisitr had reported that Gigi Hadid had rivaled Kendall Jenner’s underboob picture with a photo of her cleavage and now, Bella Hadid, too posted an underboob picture to give tough competition to her Kendall.

Funnily, Bella Hadid’s hot picture also has Kendall Jenner in it, and her fans couldn’t stop talking about these two friends. Fans said that Hadids and the Jenner sisters were their favorite girls and many of them praised their friendship. Other praised the girls for their “positive vibes.”

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid have made it big in the world of modeling, and the Guardian recently stated that Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are Muslims by faith are “powerful weapons” against the presidency of Donald Trump.

The article noted that the girls’ father Mohamed Hadid, a Nazareth-born Muslim who has lived in Syria and Lebanon, came to the United States when he was just fourteen years old. And Bella, who gets her faith from her father who prays regularly mentioned she was a “proud Muslim.” Bella Hadid also openly criticized Donald Trump because of the travel ban.

The article also argued that Gigi Hadid, who is going around with former One Direction member Zayn Malik made a power couple and pointed out that they were both Muslims. It looks like the Jenner and Hadid sisters are surely making waves.

