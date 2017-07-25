Cisco Rosado From ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Is In Jail

Cisco Rosado recently jumped from LHHNY to LHHH because of his relationship with Teairra Mari. It turns out that the popular producer may not get to see his first scenes on the West Coast from his own home, though. That’s because Cisco is currently behind bars.

No one even knew that Cisco was spending some time in jail until Monday night when Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood premiered on VH1. That’s when Cisco took to Instagram to share what looks like a mugshot, and that alone has fans asking a lot of questions about his stay.

“When you Locked up but the C.O.s bring you your cell phone because they watching #LHHH in there break room.#StillN***a,” Cisco wrote in the caption of his photo.

It turns out that Cisco’s tweet is a line from JAY-Z’s new song “Story of OJ.” He couldn’t have been in jail for too long because, based on Cisco’s Instagram, he was active on his birthday at the end of June. This incarceration deal is either a joke for publicity (and if so, it worked!) or it’s very new.

back when I spent my entire birthday mixing down records down @diddy studio. I did what I had to do so I can do what want to do!

Since when are inmates anywhere allowed to have a cell phone, let alone post a picture of themselves from inside the jail? It looks like the guards where Cisco is housed are big Love & Hip Hop fans.

Fans are also wondering what Cisco did to get himself thrown in jail in the first place. The first anyone heard about his incarceration was when Cisco took to Instagram to share the mugshot.

Cisco’s move from Love & Hip Hop New York to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood isn’t something new. Rich Dollaz already made that move a couple of seasons ago when he was in a relationship with Moniece Slaughter.

Now, Cisco will be showcased on the Hollywood version of the VH1 hit because he is dating Teairra Mari. It seems that Cisco arrived just in time to help deal with Teairra’s well-documented drinking problem.

One of the big dramas that fans can expect to see during Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood will center around Teairra’s friends trying to do some sort of intervention to get her drinking under control. Cisco will be at odds with her friends.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs on VH1 on Mondays at 8/7 central.

