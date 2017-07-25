North Korea Threatens To Strike U.S. With Nuclear Missile, Warns Russia Of A Possible Nuclear War

The tension between the U.S. and North Korea reportedly continues to grow. Earlier this month, CIA Director Mike Pompeo talked about Kim Jong-un and the growing tension from the East Asia. In response to Pompeo’s statement, the Korean Peninsula threatened to strike the United States mainland if something happens to their supreme leader.

Mike Pompeo’s Statement on North Korea

During the recently held Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, the CIA director called Kim’s leadership the most dangerous element to the North Korean threat. While the director did not divulge any information on Washington’s take on the ongoing tension, he hinted that under Donald Trump’s presidency, the administration is looking into “separate capacity and someone who might well have the intent and break those two apart.”

Pompeo added that the even the “lovely people” of North Korea would love “to see him go as well.”

North Korea’s Response On Mike Pompeo’s Statement

According to state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a foreign ministry spokesman responded to the CIA director’s statement about their supreme leader, Kim Jong un. The spokesman threatened a nuclear strike to the “heart of the United States” if any American agency attempts to remove Kim Jong-un from his position.

“Should the U.S. dare to show even the slightest sign of an attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the U.S. with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time.”

The response from North Korea comes amid rumors of a nuclear test scheduled for this week. According to a U.S. defense official, ballistic missile launching equipment was recently detected in Kusong, North Korea. This is the same site used by the dictator to test an earlier ICBM, CNN reported. American experts believe that the ICBM test on July 4 had the potential to reach Alaska. Experts believe that the next test will coincide with the anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Day on Thursday, which Pyongyang celebrates as their “Victory Day.”

North Korea Warns Russia For A Possible Nuclear War

It is not only the United States that is targeted by the hermit state. With the rising tension, President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear war negotiator recently visited North Korea to discuss the growing tensions.

Oleg Burmistrov, the deputy nuclear negotiator from Russia, visited North Korean diplomats. The state-run media talked about the meeting and made it clear that they will “not budge an inch.”

“We told him that if Washington does not give up its hostile policy toward the North and end its nuclear threats, we will not put nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles up for negotiation,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

Russia has repeatedly chosen to opt for the diplomatic approach to resolve the issues but has also accused the United States of provoking Kim Jong-un with military drills in South Korea, reported the Daily Star.

