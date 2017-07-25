New Aerial Views Of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge At Disney’s Hollywood Studio Shows Millennium Falcon Location

There is still a great deal of time until Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, but construction is coming along very nicely. The exact name of the new land was just revealed at the D23 Expo, and more details are always coming out. Now, there are some new aerial images that have popped up online to give a great look at the massive size of the land and where many of the attractions will sit.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is very busy with all the construction for Toy Story Land going on at the exact same time, but it is going to be huge when all is said and done. Toy Story Land is set to open in the summer of 2018 while Galaxy’s Edge will open the following year in 2019.

Exact dates are not yet known, but this at least gives Disney fans an idea of when to expect all the new fun coming to Orlando.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, there will be so much to do in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and that includes dining, shopping, new attractions, and a completely immersive experience. Guests will also have the opportunity to pilot the Millennium Falcon, and they can now see where it will go in the park.

Highly interesting new circular foundations at the Millennium Falcon show building site in Star Wars Galaxy Edge at DHS. pic.twitter.com/v9TFO1sjBN — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

As you can clearly see, Twitter user @bioreconstruct is at it again with some great aerial views of the build sites at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. On the left, you can see a clear outline of the Millennium Falcon with some new circular foundations put in place along the side of it.

These next two images show the building where a yet-unnamed “escape” attraction will be housed. It was revealed at the D23 Expo that this is where a battle between the First Order and the Resistance will pan out with guests right in the middle of it all.

Current state of the Battle Escape show building in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge DHS. pic.twitter.com/Uod4xm4Qwu — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Here is an overall top view of how Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is coming along with Toy Story Land on the left-hand side.

Current state of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at DHS. Another crane is being assembled. pic.twitter.com/79e0zr2g7R — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

An alternate view shows Toy Story Land in front with Galaxy’s Edge in the background. Considering these two new lands will encompass 11 acres and 14 acres respectively, there is a lot of new ground being covered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Toy Story land (bottom right) and Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge (top right) relative to other areas of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/YaSleyS5Vg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Walt Disney World is undergoing a lot of major changes right now with all of the work taking place at the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and especially at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Toy Story Land is set to open next year, and it already has fans incredibly excited. With the construction of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge moving forward as shown in these aerial images, the next few years in Orlando are going to be extremely exciting.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]