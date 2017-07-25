‘ABP’ stars Billy, Ami Brown Celebrate Wedding Anniversary Amid No New Cancer Updates, Fans Left Frustrated

Alaskan Bush People stars Billy and Ami Brown recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, while frustrated fans are left wanting new updates on Ami’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The last episode of Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People aired on Wednesday, July 19, and was reportedly filmed eight weeks before, leaving fans wondering how Ami Brown is doing now with only a few more weeks left of her chemotherapy.

Rainy Brown, 14, took to social media recently to say that she had been out with family and friends to celebrate her parents’ wedding anniversary. A photo accompanied the post of herself posing with older brother Joshua “Bam” Brown, 32, and his girlfriend — rumored wife — Allison Kagan, a former supervising field producer for Alaskan Bush People.

Last month, Billy, 64, and Ami Brown, 53, reportedly celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary, per the photo’s caption, and Rainy Brown, the youngest of seven Brown siblings on the long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series, Alaskan Bush People, shared that Billy and Ami “inspire me so much,” adding that the couple makes her “believe in love.”

Billy and Ami’s marriage has been the target of controversy over the three years that Alaskan Bush People has aired on the Discovery Channel. Star Pulse wrote about their controversial marriage in an article dated 2015 that says Billy married Ami when she was only 15-years-old. Ami’s estranged brother Les Branson has even publicly accused Billy Brown of domestic abuse, as shown in this Facebook post from 2009, adding that Alaskan Bush People “is probably the most freedom she has had in 35 years.”

Had the best time last night out with my friends and family for my moms and dads 38th anniversary!!!! Billy ami you inspire me so much and you make me believe in love! Happy anniversary!!!! A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Rainy wished her parents a happy wedding anniversary on her Instagram account where she goes by @heroofkirrkwell. Second-oldest Brown sibling Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown also shared the same photo via his personal Facebook account one day later but didn’t specify what the occasion was, leaving fans to ask if someone got married recently — referring to Noah Brown’s, 25, upcoming nuptials to Rhain Alicia, aka Ruth Alisha Merrill.

Another previous episode of Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People confirmed that Ami Brown had been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, as shown on Entertainment Weekly. Ever since Ami’s cancer diagnosis became public, fans of Alaskan Bush People have clamored for updates on her health, mainly via the official Facebook page for ABP. According to fan comments, they “need updates” on what is going on.

Ami Brown appeared very frail and sickly lying in bed in the Alaskan Bush People video clip that Entertainment Weekly shared, but a photo shared earlier this month on the Matthew “Matt” Jeremiah Brown, 34, Facebook page showed Ami sitting with Billy Brown and looking much better in health and in spirit.

Not known is whether the Discovery Channel will move forward with new seasons of Alaskan Bush People, especially with Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, the Brown family leaving Browntown in the Alaskan Bush, and the short Season 7, which was reportedly filmed for less than three months before it aired on June 14.

Alaskan Bush People has also been hit with some rumors of fakery, but the Brown family never kept it a secret that they had left the Alaskan Bush prior to receiving a movie deal to return and reenact their previous life in the Bush. Capital City Weekly wrote about the Brown family and their true Alaskan story, adding that the nine-member Brown family had left the Alaskan Bush after Billy Brown published One Wave At A Time in 2007.

“The Browns are returning to Alaska in early May from a book signing and speaking engagement tour in the lower 48, to once again venture into the bush to re-create the journey described in the book.”

The oldest of the two Brown family daughters, Bird Brown, 22, accurately summed up how the family eventually became known as the Alaskan Bush People in a short video that was uploaded to YouTube in 2008.

Les Branson shared a photo in 2009 of Ami Brown holding “her daughter, Snow,” in Alaska in 1995.

An article on Secrets to School Success explains why Alaskan Bush People is “is neither fake nor real,” adding that fans of ABP are interested in Ami Brown’s “health crisis” due to the Brown family’s “incredible family values.”

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]