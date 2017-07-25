Kailyn Lowry Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Complains About A Cheater And Is Immediately Blasted By Fans

Kailyn Lowry shared a series of posts on Twitter during last night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 that her fans and followers didn’t take too kindly to.

As the show aired and Briana DeJesus was seen confronting her baby daddy Luis with news of his cheating, Kailyn Lowry posted a message in which she revealed that DeJesus’ baby daddy drama sounded familiar.

Right away, fans called her out for cheating on both of her baby daddies.

“Must be talking about yourself,” one person wrote.

“Looking in the mirror?” another asked.

While Kailyn Lowry was likely referring to her drama with third baby daddy Chris Lopez, her followers began sharing posts of their own in which they accused her of cheating on every man she’s filmed with in recent years, including her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Some fans even reminded others that Kailyn Lowry cheated on her ex-boyfriend Jordan with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera, the father of her oldest son, seven-year-old Isaac. Meanwhile, her relationship with Chris Lopez reportedly began months before she was divorced and she may have become pregnant before the split was finalized, as well.

As fans will reveal, Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy in February of this year just months after her divorce was finalized and around the same time, she said she was about halfway through her pregnancy.

Kailyn Lowry also shared another tweet in which she said that she wished she could have handled her ex-boyfriend’s alleged cheating as well as Briana DeJesus did with the father of her second child. Still, the majority of fans felt she had no room to talk and called her out for reportedly cheating on Javi Marroquin was deployed and allowing him to come home from Qatar to find another man in their marital home in Delaware.

Kailyn Lowry dated baby daddy Chris Lopez for a short time after splitting from Javi Marroquin but is now preparing to welcome her third child as a single mom.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

