Trump Is First President In History To Publicly ‘Belittle’ Own Attorney General?

Donald Trump was leaving nothing to the imagination in his early morning tweets today regarding how he feels about the attorney general. According to Fox News on Tuesday morning, with Trump going after Jeff Sessions, he’s now become the first president in history to publicly “belittle” the sitting attorney general.

However, this isn’t such a bad thing in the eyes of some of Trump’s supporters today. Trump was voted in with the promise of being transparent and fighting for the American people to bring the government back to a place where it is accountable. Trump wanted Sessions to be appointed as the attorney general, but yet he has no problem with saying he wouldn’t have put Sessions in the position if he knew he would recuse himself. This is the type of honesty that Trump was voted in for, according to some of his followers on social media.

According to Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s latest hire as White House Communications Director, “You either reconcile or you separate,” he said of Trump and Sessions. “They need to either get together or separate.” He likened the relationship between Trump and Sessions to marital discord, according to NBC News.

The Washington Post reports, “President Trump launched another public assault Tuesday morning on his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions.” This was tweeted at 6:12 a.m. from Trump’s personal account. Trump once held Sessions in high accord and considered him one of his most trusted advisors, but that seems to have changed, according to the Post.

Fire him Trump & sign your own impeachment papers. Trump berates Sessions in public, debating on replacing him. https://t.co/VLVRz8qwlt — Ray Hawkins (@Wolfwalk47) July 25, 2017

That relationship was strained once Jeff Sessions recused himself from the campaign investigation, which included the probe of the possible interference of the electoral process by Russia. Trump lit into Sessions “weak position” in his second tweet of the morning. His first tweet was not as harsh, but it had to do with Hillary Clinton and the attorney general or “A.G.”

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So what exactly is the end game with Trump and Sessions? Is the attorney general’s position in jeopardy? Trump did tell the New York Times last week that he would have never appointed Sessions if he had so much as an inkling that Sessions would recuse himself. Trump’s very rare interview with the New York Times left some scratching their heads because it is a media outlet he’s not openly fond of. He’s often referred to them as the “Failing New York Times.”

#Trump berates Sessions, may replace him with Giuliani https://t.co/8dGk8MwseZ — shahriyar gourgi (@shahin_gourgi) July 25, 2017

The question is now… will Sessions be fired or resign? According to the Business Insider, Trump has“backed Sessions into a corner.” Trump once called Sessions “a world-class legal mind” and had nothing but praise for the man. Sessions left his Senate seat for this job, and despite his colleagues asking Trump to back away from these attacks on Sessions, the answer seemed to be found in the President’s tweets this morning which was seen as berating Sessions.

When the new White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump wants Sessions to leave his posts, she didn’t rule it out. What she did say was how frustrated Donald Trump is right now and how disappointed he is in the attorney general for recusing himself. Jeff Sessions was also the first Senator to back the long-shot Trump candidate many moons ago.

Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, where she reported this. She also said about the possibility of Trump cutting Sessions loose, “I think that’s a decision that if the president wants to make, he certainly will.”

