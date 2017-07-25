Nathan Griffith Slams Jenelle’s Future Husband: Nathan Claims Jenelle Is Scheming In Front Of The Cameras?

Nathan Griffith isn’t really on Teen Mom 2 too much these days, as he hasn’t been in Jenelle Evans’ life as much since they broke up. She has been keeping their son, Kaiser, to herself because she feels that he isn’t putting his son first in his life. Jenelle told David Eason that she kept seeing bottles of booze around his house, and she didn’t want Kaiser to be a part of that. Nathan hasn’t said anything about these accusations, but he did decide to tweet things about David on social media as Teen Mom 2 aired last night on MTV.

According to a new tweet, Nathan Griffith may not say anything about Jenelle because he knows that they could be going to court soon over their son, Kaiser, and he doesn’t want his tweets to work against him. However, it sounds like Nathan isn’t holding back when it comes to David, and he hinted that Eason might have something to hide since he was wearing sunglasses in a restaurant during a scene on the show. However, Nathan could just be upset with Evans’ court preparation, as she got what she wanted after their mediation meeting. He decided to lash out on Twitter, pointing to Evans’ scheming behavior.

Unless you're trying to hide something, I didn't know you had to protect your eyes from the UV rays inside… ???? — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 25, 2017

On Twitter, Nathan Griffith also hinted that fans would see the true side of Jenelle if they got together in one room, and the cameras filmed everything that happens behind closed doors. It sounds like Griffith wants the Teen Mom 2 cameras to be around the court drama, as he claims she’s different without them around.

Ok, here's something new… I love how everything I do right you take credit. The mediator never told me to calm down and told you to… — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 25, 2017

Stop speaking over me. The whole time I sat back and said whatever she wants. I just want to see my son. #stoplying — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) July 25, 2017

Of course, Jenelle has previously said that Nathan Griffith can’t take care of himself and his son because he has other priorities. Nathan does take his personal fitness very seriously, and he is often at the gym. On Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has often slammed Griffith for spending more time at the gym than with his own son. Nathan, on the other hand, claims that Evans keeps their son away from him.

Week 10-7 #palmettoclassic2017 A post shared by Nathan Griffith (@nathanj.griffith) on May 4, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Going after David Eason may not be the best thing for Nathan Griffith. Jenelle could use this against him to show how immature he is, especially if Nathan is trying to prove that he is an adult.

But first I had to leave my babe behind to find my dress. ???? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

What do you think of Nathan Griffith’s tweet about David? Do you think he’s proving that he is serious about custody or do you think he’s just lashing out at his ex-girlfriend because he’s upset about the courts always favoring her?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]