‘Justice League’ Latest News: ‘Aquaman’ Actor Jason Momoa Confirms that Superman is Alive

The Justice League cast were all in attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con except for one actor who hasn’t even been seen in the three trailers of the upcoming DCEU mega movie, the Man of Steel himself, Henry Cavill. It is quite understandable that the Superman actor isn’t heavily involved in promoting the movie since the Kryptonian was killed off in Batman vs. Superman. However, the cast continues to tease his appearance in Justice League.

Comic Book reports that the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa answered a young fan’s question in a rather blunt manner. The boy asked the Justice League cast why Superman seems to be missing from all the trailers of the movie. Momoa replied in typical Momoa fashion by saying, “I’m not sure if your parents showed you the last movie, but SUPERMAN IS DEAD.” The reply drew some laughter from the audience, but Momoa’s riposte also drew some flak for its bluntness.

Gal Gadot, who played the title role in the massively successful DCEU movie Wonder Woman, tried to lighten up the mood. “We can’t say much, but if you’re a big fan of Superman you’re going to love Justice League,” Gal Gadot told the boy. Perhaps realizing that he had been too hard on the fan, Jason Momoa told the boy during the autograph signing phase of the Comic-Con to not worry and that “he (presumably Superman) is still alive.

Jason Momoa reassures the fan who asked him about Superman during the panel! #JusticeLeague#SpoilerAlertpic.twitter.com/pQwVQqPyIa — Lion-El (@lionelofkrypton) July 23, 2017

But of course, most Justice League and Superman followers have to assume that the Man of Steel will have a part to play in the upcoming movie. After all, Superman is a founding member of the Justice League and a Justice League movie wouldn’t be complete without Superman.

And while Superman hasn’t been sighted even after three trailers of the movie, there have been a couple of reference to Superman’s return. The Kryptonian’s return was teased by Alfred (Jeremy Irons), Bruce Wayne’s butler, who was talking to someone off-cam (possibly Superman) and said “You said you’d be back. Let’s hope it’s not too late.”

Justice League will hit the theaters on November 16, 2017. The film is directed by Zack Snyder, and the screenplay was written by Chris Terrio. The Justice League has an all-star cast including Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa, Ciaran Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]