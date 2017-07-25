Got The Munchies? Taco Bell and Lyft Are Teaming Up With ‘Taco Mode’

Ever been on your way home from a late night of partying with your friends and your stomach starts rumbling for some after-midnight meals? Well, fast-food giant Taco Bell and the ride-sharing company Lyft are teaming up to fulfill all your munchies needs with a brand new in-app feature called “Taco Mode,” the companies announced Tuesday.

According to TechCrunch, Lyft riders will be able to add a Taco Bell pit stop during their ride requests from 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. starting this Thursday. And the way to get it? One tap of the app.

Taco Bell and Lyft are throwing out extra incentives to customers who select Taco Mode so riders can get the premium “Taco Bell experience” during their rides. TechCrunch says customers will be able to get a free Doritos Locos taco, a swanky in-car menu, and even some cool swag. And all of this will go down in a “tricked-out taco-themed car,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Another cool feature is how the Lyft app will transform during Taco Mode. According to the Orange County Register, icons that once appeared as cars will now become tacos and during the finale of the “Taco Bell experience,” the Irvine, California-based chain says the drive-through will be “decked out with special lighting.”

Lyft is partnering with Taco Bell for late night munchies pit stops https://t.co/i6GzLRf7zY by @etherington pic.twitter.com/f2cSeoozYA — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) July 25, 2017

The companies are planning to test Taco Mode first in Newport Beach, California. The feature will run from July 27 to July 29, and then again from August 3 to August 5. If all goes well, Taco Mode will be launched nationally in 2018, with additional markets opening by the end of the year.

This idea may have been in the works for awhile. On October 4, 2016, or National Taco Day, Lyft tweeted to Taco Bell, “For everyone who’s ever taken a Lyft ride through the @TacoBell drive-through, today is your day. #NationalTacoDay.”

For everyone who's ever taken a Lyft ride through the @TacoBell drive-through, today is your day. #NationalTacoDay pic.twitter.com/tYkXFMT0ik — Lyft (@lyft) October 4, 2016

To which Taco Bell responded, “Best Day Ever.”

Best. Day. Ever. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2016

The companies said in a press release that customers often ask for Taco Bell stops during their late-night rides. Now, Taco Bell is making it easier for riders to feel more comfortable asking, according to a statement made by Taco Bell’s CMO, Marisa Thalberg.

“We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit-stop at Taco Bell — and we’ve seen many — there are likely those who weren’t sure if this was possible. With the advent of this fantastic partnership with Lyft, we will erase any lingering uncertainty and celebrate the ability to ‘ride-thru’ in Taco Mode.”

Would you request the “ultimate Taco Bell experience” during your late-night Lyft ride?

