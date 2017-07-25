Kris Jenner On OJ Paternity Test: I Know Who The Dad Is — Will She Speak Out Of Fear?

Kris Jenner should be the first one talking about the Khloe Kardashian-OJ Simpson paternity test. However, she’s always been pushed to the background when the topic comes up. Even though everyone wonders if OJ Simpson is Khloe’s father, it’s hardly ever mentioned whether Kris, Khloe’s mother, has to say anything about it.

Is Kris Jenner not speaking out because she’s afraid, or is she waiting for the right time? If a news report by the Hollywood Gossip is to be believed, Kris Jenner is scared that OJ Simpson would try to do something “violent” once he gets out of the jail this October. Kris was close to Nicole Brown Simpson, who she believed OJ Simpson murdered. Although Kris hasn’t said anything about OJ Simpson’s parole, will she speak out now, given that he will be out of jail soon?

It’s a known fact that OJ Simpson was very good friends with Robert Kardashian, Kris’ then-husband. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kris Jenner thinks all the talk surrounding Khloe Kardashian’s father is just “weird.”

Some time ago, Kris Jenner was on Good Morning America and said, “It just gets weirder and weirder: I have never heard such crap in my life. I mean, I was there! I gave birth; I know who the dad was.”

But this statement should not be taken as some sort of sympathy toward Simpson. The sources have stated that Kris Jenner thought OJ Simpson would go to the jail for the rest of his life and didn’t want to see him.

It’s not just Kris Jenner who’s afraid; Caitlyn too is scared that OJ would come after the both of them when he’s out. There was news that Khloe Kardashian begged OJ Simpson to take a DNA test because she wanted to know if he was her dad. However, OJ is said to have demanded some more respect from her. The prison guard at Lovelock was quoted as saying that Khloe would call up OJ to take the test, and she would even cry on the phone. It looks like everyone’s very tough on Khloe. Her Instagram account is filled with references to OJ, and it can’t be easy. And Kris Jenner certainly can’t be happy with the way people are speaking to Khloe about OJ Simpson. Will she do something to save her daughter from the online bullying?

