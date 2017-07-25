‘The Bachelor’: Will Ben Higgins Return After Lauren Bushnell Split?

The Bachelor 2018 announcement is right around the corner, and fans are weighing in on their choices to become ABC’s next leading man. While many fans have been casting their vote for Rachel Lindsay’s men with Dean Unglert or Peter Kraus, some fans would like to see Ben Higgins return to the show to find love again after his split with Lauren Bushnell.

According to Hollywood Life, Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, 45, recently revealed that he believes Ben Higgins would be a good candidate to become the next Bachelor. Although Ben was the Bachelor before Nick Viall, he may be returning since he and his fiance, Lauren Bushnell, split.

Chris Harrison revealed that Ben Higgins is a good friend of his, and he was sad when he heard of his split with Lauren Bushnell because he “really thought they were going to make it.”

Harrison went on to add that he doesn’t know if Higgins would consider returning to The Bachelor, and they’ve never talked about it, but fans like him, he’s a good guy, and he should get another shot at love after the sad announcement of his split with Lauren.

As many fans know, after Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell got engaged on The Bachelor, they went on to star in their own reality TV spin-off on the FreeForm network titled, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After, where the young couple navigated their relationship post-Bachelor and planned their wedding. They also got some visits from other members of Bachelor nation

Some fans love the idea that Ben Higgins could return to the franchise as the leading man yet again, and he wouldn’t be the first man to do so. Previously, Brad Womack starred as The Bachelor in Season 11, but he didn’t get engaged to either DeAnna Pappas or Jenni Croft. Brad later returned in Season 15 and got engaged to Emily Maynard, but things didn’t work out. Will Ben be the next repeat Bachelor?

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Ben Higgins returning to become The Bachelor again after his split with Lauren Bushnell?

