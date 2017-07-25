NeNe Leakes Praised By Kenya: Could These Two Rule Season 10 Of Bravo Show?

NeNe Leakes announced that she was returning The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year as season 10 of the show was about to start filming. Kim Zolciak later announced that she was also returning to the show in a limited capacity. Leakes is back to face her former co-stars, including Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, and even Phaedra Parks. Not much as been said about the upcoming season, including Phaedra’s role on the new season of the show. But NeNe is back for another season, and Moore is already ready to make nice with the veteran housewife.

According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore revealed that she’s having a blast hanging out at Leakes’ new home, and she had no problem praising the former housewife for her hard work and dedication. On Instagram, Kenya writes that she’s proud of Leakes, especially in relation to her hustle and grind. Perhaps Kenya was inspired by NeNe Leakes’ hustle and her hard work as she was now living in a massive home. Even on her own Instagram post, Leakes was sharing pictures of her house party where she showed off her personal space.

The new season is currently filming, but viewers have no idea who will be on this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Phaedra Parks was caught in a big lie last season, and viewers wanted her gone from the show. Leakes could be returning to the show to replace Parks, and Kim Zolciak may come back to give the show a boost thanks to Parks’ exit. However, some rumors are surfacing that Phaedra is indeed back on the show, and she’s planning on staying.

Beautiful Casa Leakes pool area! Smile & Wave moment ????????????wearing: Camilla A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

NeNe Leakes hasn’t said anything about Kenya’s post, and she may not feel comfortable being close friends with Moore considering their past. The two haven’t always gotten along, and they are both strong personalities.

What do you think of NeNe Leakes’ new home? Are you surprised that Kenya Moore is making nice with Leakes, especially since these two haven’t gotten along in the past?

