‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Did Abby Kill Deimos While Hallucinating Ben On Halo? Is Robert Scott Wilson Returning?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and buzz indicate that Abigail (Marci Miller) might have killed Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) during a PTSD flare-up. She might have killed Deimos during a confrontation in which she hallucinated the notorious “necktie killer,” Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), while under the influence of a drug called Halo.

Following comments by DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati in recent interviews, fans have been speculating that he and his team might consider a plot twist that revisits Abigail’s past mental health issues that led to the incident of her faked death.

Abigail was later revealed to have suffered from PTSD.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), the “necktie (serial) killer,” could be returning to the show.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that a recent tweet by Robert Scott Wilson appears to indicate Abigail had a PTSD flare-up during a confrontation with Deimos and that she might have killed him while hallucinating about Ben under the influence of Halo.

The theory that Abigail killed Deimos provides a satisfying explanation for the perplexing photo that Dario used to blackmail Abigail. The photo appeared to show Chad leaning over Deimos’s body and wiping fingerprints off the murder weapon. A possible explanation of the scene is that Chad was not wiping off his own fingerprints. Instead, he was trying to protect Abigail by wiping her fingerprints off the weapon.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ News: Robert Scott Wilson’s ‘DOOL’ Run Comes To An End – Final Ben… https://t.co/Y8DW8ZUs01 https://t.co/jJY87MwyLR — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) June 17, 2016

It seems clear that if Carlivati and his team were to revive the issue of Abigail’s past mental health problems, it would be with the purpose of creating a dramatic path to her full recovery.

Abigail evidently never recovered fully from her PTSD issues. Following her faked death and return, she continued to suffer PTSD symptoms. However, the storyline eventually moved on and stopped addressing the issue. Chad ignored it when he chided Abigail for faking her death, although viewers understood that she did it when she was struggling with PTSD.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abigail’s life will be left hanging in the balance after rescuing Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) from being hit by a car. She arrives at the scene of a brawl between Chad and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) just in time to save him, but she gets hit instead and suffers life-threatening injuries.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario Enters Witness Protection Program For Abby’s Sake, Jordi Vilasuso Exits https://t.co/Ov5lyV010N pic.twitter.com/XC0Gpjf3tM — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) July 24, 2017

Abby is rushed to the hospital in need of emergency surgery to save her life. Chad stays by her side at the hospital, praying desperately for a miracle. He refuses to leave her side until he sees evidence that she is recovering.

Abigail undergoes a successful surgery and stabilizes on the path to recovery.

DOOL spoilers indicate that head writer Ron Carlivati has “big plans” for the “Chabby” couple. The two have an assured future together having proved their enduring love for each other during the crisis caused by Dario. It seems clear that DOOL writers are laying the groundwork for a climax to the couple’s epic story that fans will find emotionally satisfying.

Fans will certainly be delighted to see the couple enjoy a respite and settle down to a strong and stable relationship after scaling all the hurdles in their way. However, DOOL spoilers reveal that Abby and Chad still have major final obstacles ahead, but their love is strong enough to overcome them.

A return to the issue of Abigail’s past mental health problems and Robert Scott Wilson’s return as Ben could only be with the purpose of taking viewers through the last lap of the rollercoaster before the closure.

If Ben escapes from the mental institution, it could force Abigail to confront painful memories from her past and thus provide an opportunity to completely overcome her PTSD.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]