Bravo execs including Andy Cohen as well as Bethenny Frankel have long been complaining that the cast of Real Housewives of New York doesn’t resemble the makeup of New York and for season ten, there will be a cast shakeup. Insiders are saying that the cast has long been mighty white and it’s time to make some changes which will involve hiring and firing. Recent buzz indicates that certain current RHONY cast members are in the crosshairs for firing.

The RHONY reunion has just finished filming, and there were decidedly two camps on the couches. One sofa has Bethenny, Tinsley, and Carole, and on the other side of Andy was Ramona, Sonja, Dorinda, and Luann. But now that the reunion has been filmed, the time has come to sign or not sign the RHONY for next season, which will be season ten. The buzz from the reunion is that the ongoing war of words between Bethenny and Ramona continues, and Ramona will have to finally answer for her accusations that she claimed not to remember when she “blacked out.” At the end of the day, if Bravo has to choose between Bethenny and Ramona, Bethenny is the clear choice, as she already has other shows in the works with Bravo, and has had the ear of Andy Cohen for a while.

Insiders are promising more diversity for Real Housewives of New York season ten because so far the cast has been exclusively white with the exception of Jules Wainstein whose mother is Asian. As New York is known as a melting pot, RHONY has not represented the city with any accuracy.

“After nine seasons, the show’s been very white, and in the most diverse, melting pot of a city.”

RHONY cast member Bethenny Frankel has been talking with Bravo and Andy Cohen to make the necessary changes to make Real Housewives of New York look more like New York. She is one of the architects of the shake up.

“I would like to see some younger cast members. I’d like to see an African-American woman on the show. I suggested someone who didn’t work out. There are really no Jewish women in the cast. There are also no Asian, Latino or gay women on the show. I’d like it to represent New York more.”

For the last nine seasons, the only way on RHONY was to be a friend of a current cast member, and that generally made for more middle-aged white women according to a source.

“Unless you’re famous, you really have to be friends with someone on the show to get cast.”

The opinion of social media seems to be leaning towards RHONY canning Ramona Singer who this season has had conflicts with Bethenny and Dorinda, without apology or resolution. Laura Denninger of Bustle wrote an article entitled “Why This Real Housewives Of New York City Season Should Be Ramona’s Last.” She says that while initially, Ramona’s behavior was funny and wacky, but now it just serves to make viewers uncomfortable.

As one of the senior citizens on RHONY, Ramona’s temper tantrums seem beyond strange.

“You’re also expected to not throw a fit when you don’t get something you want or order around staff at a hotel or rented villa like your own personal hired hands. Ramona has done all of these things in her tenure on Real Housewives, and I’m tired of watching it.”

Add to that the continued bad behavior when under the influence of alcohol, and Ramona is working on the last nerves of viewers. After Ramona says awful things to other cast members, she claims either she didn’t say something, or she blacked out and can’t remember.

“In this age of fake news and misinformation, I just can’t take one more person on television denying the facts.”

Denninger suggests that Bravo uses Ramona on a will-call basis, and bring her in for special events as a friend of the cast of RHONY.

Who do you think should be cut for RHONY season ten? Are there any ladies you think would be a good addition for Season 10?

