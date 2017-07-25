Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Look Forward To A Romantic Vacation

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will reportedly embark on a romantic vacation with one another during his upcoming break from his tour.

Following a number of outings in Los Angeles over the weekend in honor of Selena Gomez’s recent 25th birthday, a report claims the “Starboy” singer surprised his girlfriend of several months with plans for a belated birthday trip during his six-week tour hiatus.

According to a Hollywood Life insider on July 24, The Weeknd visited the Chanel store in Beverly Hills, California before Selena Gomez’s birthday and selected a couple of sets of travel bags for the two of them.

“He dropped close to $20,000 on the gift for [Selena Gomez],” the insider explained.

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend reportedly did his best to select the absolute best for his leading lady and was said to have been super excited about giving her the bags for her birthday over the weekend and wanted to make sure they were perfectly adorned with gift wrap.

In addition to presenting Selena Gomez with her birthday gifts, The Weeknd also treated her to a romantic dinner at the Soho House in Malibu and around the same time, the singer celebrated her 25th birthday with a quiet balloon and cake-filled extravaganza with a small group of friends.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in Los Angeles on January 10, just months after his breakup from Bella Hadid was confirmed. As fans may recall, The Weeknd dated the model for about two years before their breakup.

As for Selena Gomez, she was linked to Justin Bieber before she and The Weeknd began dating, but in August of last year, after years of on and off dating, the former couple came to blows after Bieber posted a photo of his then-flame Sofia Richie and then blasted his fans for attacking her.

As Selena Gomez pointed out to Justin Bieber, his fans have been there for him since the start of his career, and he shouldn’t be rubbing his new romance in their faces.

A short time later, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber accused one another of cheating.

