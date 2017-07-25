‘Blossom’ Reboot Possible, Joey Lawrence And Mayim Bialik Are In

Blossom may be joining the list of rebooted television shows from the ’80s and ’90s. There has been a growing interest in shows of the past, with many of them in the works to be brought back by various networks. Blossom skyrocketed Mayim Bialik (Blossom Russo) and Joey Lawrence (Joey Russo) into stardom. The show ran from 1990 to 1995, creating a world where teens could relate to what was happening in their lives.

While the main characters have all gone on with their lives, there is still a soft spot in their hearts for Blossom. Joey Lawrence became incredibly popular through the ’90s and has had several other acting jobs since then. Mayim Bialik stepped out of the spotlight for a while to get her education. She is now starring in the Big Bang Theory opposite Jim Parsons as his love interest Amy Farrah Fowler. With everything they have going on, the two still frequently talk and keep in touch.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding a possible reboot, especially from fans who have followed the stars since the early ’90s. With all of the news regarding shows that have been picked up, the chances of seeing Blossom again are good. According to Us Weekly, Joey Lawrence said he would be open to a Blossom reboot. Mayim Bialik is also reportedly on board with a reunion or reboot. The two have talked about it extensively. It would have to be done the right way and under the right circumstances, but both would be happy to appear on a Blossom reboot if the fans want it.

It's been a while since I've been asked to sign one of these!! During my press tour for #GirlingUp I did a book signing at Barnes & Noble and was asked to sign this cast photo! Talk about a #Blossom #TBT! lol A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on May 18, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Seeing Joey Lawrence in flannels and ripped jeans again would bring out all of the fan girls out once again. He was incredibly sought after while filming Blossom, especially because of his hunky looks. His catchphrase, “Whoa,” was something everyone said to be cool. The impact he had while filming Blossom is forever engraved in the world of pop culture.

The idea that the reboot is a possibility has fans excited. Blossom could join the ranks of shows like Full House, Roseanne, Twin Peaks, and many others that will be bringing the ’80s and ’90s back to the small screen. With the support of two of the main characters, a reboot of Blossom could become a reality sooner than fans think. Joey Lawrence and Mayim Bialik support it, and that goes a long way in the business.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]