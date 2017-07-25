‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Recast Targets Nick and Chelsea? ‘Y&R’ Leak Teases Return At Last

The Young and the Restless spoilers from the upcoming Soap Opera Digest leaked early, and there is a potentially important tidbit about the fate of Adam Newman (formerly Michael Muhney and Justin Hartley). Subscribers to the hard copy mailing of Soap Digest usually get their issue in the mail as early as Tuesday or Wednesday while digital subscribers usually don’t see theirs until Friday. But last week, SOD had a technical glitch and accidentally released two issues at the same time with last week’s edition and the one for the week of July 31 through August 4. It’s the latter that contains the spoiler that hints that Adam Newman is indeed alive and headed back to Genoa City.

Recast auditions began in May

Some unreliable soap tabloid sites that trade in fabrications and rumors have been predicting Adam’s return three or four times a week ever since Hartley’s Adam blew up. While these are tall tales and fan fiction based on nothing but speculation, a brand new The Young and the Restless spoiler finally hints that Adam really could be coming back. The first credible whisper of Adam Newman’s recast came from Jamey Giddens at Daytime Confidential, who has some inside sources on the Y&R set that provide him inside dirt now and then.

Back in May, Giddens revealed on the Daytime Confidential podcast that CBS was finally recasting the role of Adam, months after Justin Hartley left the part for the prime time smash, This Is Us. The leak came on DC‘s podcast number 857. One of the actors that reportedly auditioned for the role of Adam was Jason Gerhardt, who posted Instagram photos of himself at the CBS Y&R studios. However, Gerhardt has since stripped the photos from his IG feed, perhaps at the request of the CBS soap.

Is Adam Newman finally coming back?

In addition to Jason Gerhardt, hunky actor Jason Shane Scott auditioned for The Young and the Restless; also reportedly for the role of the Adam Newman recast. With auditions in May, if the soap hired an actor for the recast Adam role in June and the new guy started shooting in June or July, a late July/early August debut aligns time-wise. The accidentally-leaked Soap Opera Digest issue has a spoiler that could point to Adam coming back to Genoa City very soon.

The leaked Y&R spoiler from SOD says that on Monday, July 31, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) meet a mysterious stranger. While that seems innocuous, when you combine it with the confirmed auditions that took place in May, it certainly points to the possible return of Adam. With Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) gone for good, the timing is perfect for Adam to return. And if Adam was back, wouldn’t he go to find Chelsea first thing?

Consider Adam’s last return

When Adam came back to Genoa City as Gabriel Bingham, he couldn’t stay away from Chelsea, so if he’s got a new face thanks to another burn incident (the cabin explosion this time and the fiery car last time), Adam would have yet another new face. Plus, Adam would want to peek in on Chelsea and Connor, and he would be shocked to see her playing house with his brother Nick and Christian, who, as far as we know, is Adam’s biological child.

If Adam is back, it could twist things up for Nick and Chelsea. Of course, the “mysterious stranger” could be someone else, but Chelsea and Nick don’t have any storylines burning right now. Chelsea is revamping her clothing line, and Nick is dealing with daddy drama, but that’s nothing big. Those two need a plot of their own, and Adam coming back would provide them lots of angst given that Chelsea is hiding the lie about Christian’s paternity, and Nick is hiding the extent of Victor’s involvement with Chloe and Adam’s “death.”

More Y&R spoilers

The Adam tidbit is a Young and the Restless rumor based on an early leaked spoiler. It is definitely not casting “news,” although other sites will likely take this tidbit and run wild with it while calling it fact or confirmed from “sources” they don’t have. The Y&R spoiler from Soap Digest is confirmed, but whether it’s Adam Newman that’s the stranger in question is a big question. We’ll get a look at this character on Monday, July 31, and fans will find out more about this new storyline with upcoming The Young and the Restless spoilers.

Stay tuned to the CBS soap to see Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) steal from his kids’ college accounts to pay blackmail to keep his schemes hidden. There’s also more to come on the Y&R sex trafficking ring with ties to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Plus, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) continues to struggle with a health crisis, and there is lots more action coming the week of July 24 in The Young and the Restless spoilers.

