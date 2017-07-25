Michelle Obama Rocks Skinny Jeans, Converse Sneakers: Ex-FLOTUS Dresses Like Malia Obama In New Image

Wait one minute: Is that Michelle Obama or Malia Obama in those skinny jeans and Converse sneakers? Apparently, an Instagram picture of the former first lady at a college event resembles Michelle and Barack’s eldest daughter, and fans are swooning over Mrs. O’s ageless style and fashion sense.

Michelle Obama appears in a photo she posted on her official Insta account. Marie Claire wrote a post that suggested the former FLOTUS wore a pair of Malia’s favorite shoes. The site also quipped that Michelle’s choice of footwear proves that “a love of the same shoes doesn’t just run in the Royal family, it runs in the US Presidential family too. Or ex-Presidential if we’re being specific.”

The site, Who What Wear wrote that Michelle Obama, despite being a fashion barometer in her own right, is taking fashion suggestions “from Malia’s style book.” In the snap, Mrs. Obama is seen embracing an unnamed person during a college-signing event.

There, she sports skinny jeans, bangle accessories, loose locks and a $50 pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers. Some thought the 53-year-old Obama looked like her 20-something-old self.

Obama posted the image on Monday and paid homage to the people she met during a College Signing Day event in New York in the spring.

Michelle is seen here on stage with the former America’s Got Talent host, Nick Cannon and others commemorating the annual event, which recognizes students around the country beginning their college education.

Throughout the summer session and at her New York internship, Malia styled herself in skinny jeans, soft palettes, and Chuck Taylors, albeit the high-top version. She often changes up the classic sneakers by experimenting with different colors and pairing them with flowing sundresses, denim pants and flirty minis.

Michelle appeared in news headlines again recently, but this time it was not for what or who she wore. Rather, it was about her partying with Queen Bey and close pals.

A clip of “never-before-seen footage” cropped up on blogs and tabloid sites that showed Mrs. Obama celebrating at Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s invitation-only 35th birthday bash. Those in the frame are heard saying, “Bye Felisha.”

Michelle Obama may no longer be in the White House — Melania Trump has the honors now — but, to MC’s point, she is still admired and stalked by her fashion statements.

Would you rather see Michelle Obama in skinny jeans or dressed in formal attire by Jason Wu or Oscar de la Renta?

