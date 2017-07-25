Meghan King Edmonds Calls Out Shannon’s Trainer: Is He Ruining Her Self-Esteem?

Meghan King Edmonds has remained somewhat neutral in the drama with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. She knows that Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson are close friends and they still hang out despite their fight in Ireland last year. Meghan also knows that Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are close friends and they want nothing to do with their other co-stars. While Tamra is trying to help Shannon lose the weight she gained over the past year, Kelly couldn’t help but make fun of the situation when Shannon opened up about her weight gain. She’s clearly struggling with it.

According to a new tweet, Meghan King Edmonds is now revealing that she felt odd watching Shannon with her personal trainer. When she went to visit Tim to explain her weight gain, Tim kept saying “wow.” This could have been a natural reaction to her weight gain, as she had gained over 30 pounds after seeing him last. However, his “wow” didn’t exactly give Beador a confidence boost and Meghan was rattled by his decision to say this. Surely, it isn’t something that will make her feel good, as she stripped down for photos. Shannon even rolled her eyes in an emotional way when she kept hearing him say “wow.”

I feel sad for Shannon and Tim is pissing me off with his "wow's" over and over. — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) July 25, 2017

I do agree with Tim though, weight gain can affect your everyday life and relationships. — Meghan King Edmonds (@MeghanKEdmonds) July 25, 2017

Surely, it isn’t comfortable for Shannon to watch herself half-naked with her trainer, who is clearly in shock over her weight gain. She blames Vicki Gunvalson for the weight gain, as she feels the accusation about David beating her was devastating to her. Beador didn’t admit to anything, but she could also still be dealing with her emotions over David’s affair. But rather than blame her husband, it is easier to blame a woman who she clearly despises. King Edmonds watched the reunion special, where she saw the accusations being made, but King Edmonds hasn’t said anything publicly about the situation.

Girls night out to see @disneydescendants ! ❤️ #greatmovie #mygirlsaregettingtall A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

One can imagine that Meghan King Edmonds wants the best for her friend, who is struggling with her weight. Of course, Meghan has her hands full with a newborn baby and she has yet to really interact with the ladies on the show. When Meghan learns about her co-star’s emotional state and her weight gain, she may be surprised that Shannon is letting her feelings get to her in such a powerful way.

What do you think about Meghan King Edmonds’ comments about Tim? Do you think his “wow” comments just made the entire situation worse like King Edmonds suggests?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Ju-Ju-Be]