‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Invites Fans To First Public Appearance After Mother’s Death

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is inviting fans to join him at what’s thought to be his first public appearance in the wake of his mother’s sad death last month.

The reality star, who has stayed mainly under the radar since announcing the passing of his mother on June 22, announced on social media that he would be stepping back into the spotlight this week and invited fans to head to New Jersey to be a part of the action.

“Who wants to eat some cake?!” Buddy asked his followers on Twitter in a tweet posted to his official account on July 24.

He then revealed that the Cake Boss crew were going to be around for a special event in Sea Bright, New Jersey, on July 26.

It’s assumed that Valastro and cameras for the TLC reality show will both be making an appearance at the event, which is thought will mark the first time the baker has been spotted at a public event since the death of his mother, who fans affectionately referred to as Mama Mary.

Valastro didn’t offer up any further details on what the Cake Boss crew would be getting up to on the coast of the Garden State. However, Buddy’s message came shortly after he teased that he was slowly getting back to work and returning to normality following his sad loss.

Aside from posting a birthday message for his older sister Grace, Valastro took a social media hiatus after posting a photo of the flower arrangements outside the Carlo’s Bakery flagship store in Hoboken, New Jersey, on June 27 as the family prepared to lay Mary to rest.

Returning to Instagram on July 23, Buddy appeared to be in good spirits in a video he uploaded to his account with baker Danny and sculptor Ralph – both of whom are featured on the family’s TLC reality show – to reveal Danny’s plans to shave off his moustache to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The charity video came shortly after Valastro opened up about his mother’s passing in a candid interview with People, where it was revealed that he was slowly easing back into his role as the head of the Cake Boss franchise but hadn’t actually been back to the famous Hoboken bakery since his mom’s funeral.

“I haven’t been back to Hoboken since she died and I know that when I go there, I’ll definitely break down,” Buddy said. “That place has got so much history and that was my mom’s spot, that was her store.”

In another interview with the site, Valastro confirmed that cameras for the TLC reality show were not rolling during Mary’s funeral. However, he and his family members did decide to film some of the reception to give fans of the show some closure.

“We want to keep her memory alive,” said Buddy, who lost his father when he was 17-years-old. “The way I keep my father’s memory alive, I’m going to keep my mother’s alive.”

The footage from Mama Mary’s funeral reception is expected to air on Season 9 of the bakery show, which is thought will air later this year.

Buddy confirmed his beloved mother had died on June 22 and told fans via an Instagram post that she had unfortunately lost her long battle with ALS.

He also wrote at the time in his heartfelt message that he hoped she was “dancing to ‘I Will Survive’ with my dad right now” in Heaven and said she was surrounded by family when she passed.

What do you think of Buddy Valastro returning to work with the Cake Boss crew after his mother’s death?

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]