‘Riverdale’ News: Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Appear To Be Real Life Couple

Fans of Riverdale love Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s characters together. Now E! Online is sharing that Bughead could be a real thing and Cole and Lili were all over each other at Comic-Con this week. It looks like they may have found love on the set of Riverdale. Multiple sources saw them together at 2017 Comic-Con and said that they “could not keep their hands off of one another.”

Nobody seems to know how serious they are at this time, but close friends didn’t seem surprised to see them together and they were not holding back on the PDA. It doesn’t seem like Cole and Lili felt any reason at all to keep it a secret. One source shared that at one of the parties, Lili was hanging out with the girls, but was watching Cole all the time. They met on the set of the show last year. It was obvious they quickly became friends, but it looks like the romance part has started recently.

It was first shared that on Monday they were at the Entertainment Weekly‘s party in San Diego Saturday. Back in May, Sprouse said that they were just friends, but it really does look like things have changed since then and that they are a couple. They were photographed together before, but Cole said that he is a sucker for friendship and that they just play a dating couple on the show. This could have changed since then, though.

As of right now, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are staying quiet on the rumors that they are more than just friends, but everyone would love to hear it straight from them. They do play a couple that is in love on the show Riverdale and the fans love the connection that they have together. If things don’t work out in real life, then it could end up causing them a few problems on the show, though.

Happy birthday, Cam, I love you. I'm forever grateful to have you as the V to my B. ????????????????‍♀️ A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

What do you think of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as a couple? Do you feel like they are a great match? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss Riverdale when it returns to the CW. The show will return with new episodes on October 11.

The Gang. #Riverdale A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:55am PST

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]