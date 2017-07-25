Fans excited for Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 finally get a set premiere date. ABC announced its fall 2017 TV schedule start for all shows on June 24, although some dates were previously known thanks to showrunners of individual shows. As many fans suspected, ABC announced that Grey’s was returning in September.

The premiere will air on September 28, but that’s not the only good news. There will be a two-hour episode, which People’s Choice believes that means something big is going to happen. The Season 14 premiere is titled “Break Down the Home,” and the cast had their first table read last week.

Grey’s Anatomy will air a backdoor pilot for a spinoff, which will focus on the Seattle fire department. The two-hour premiere is slated to host that backdoor pilot, as the focus is expected to still be on the hospital fire from the Season 13 finale. There are no stars from the medical drama coming into the fire fighter series, although that doesn’t mean cameos won’t happen. It appears to be something similar to NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which features cameos from characters in other shows in the franchise now and again.

The two-hour Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premiere will kick off Shonda Rhimes’ TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday). How to Get Away With Murder Season 4 will premiere at 10/9c. The only show missing is Scandal, which will air its final season premiere a week later at 9/8c. Grey’s Anatomy will remain in the 8/7c timeslot, as it has had for the last few years.

Very little is currently known about Grey’s Season 14 premiere. Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, shared a picture of the front page of the script on his Instagram. The date of filming is given as July 31 to August 10. Debbie Allen, who plays Catherine Avery, will direct the episode.

Other stars have tweeted about the first table read, along with sharing photos on Instagram. Ellen Pompeo, who plays titular the role, Dr. Meredith Grey, did confirm the first table read would be July 21, but has not shared any other details just yet.

It’s time to get the countdown clocks started. There are just over two months for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 premiere, which airs on Sept. 28 at 8/7c with a two-hour special.

