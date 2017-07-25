McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine: Gross Twitter Photo Of Dirty McFlurry Machine Gets ‘Nick’ Fired From His Job

There is a photo allegedly taken at a McDonald’s eatery that is going viral on Tuesday, July 25 for all the wrong reasons. As seen in the below photos from a Twitter user named Nick, a gross and dirty-looking contraption allegedly shows what came out of a McDonald’s ice cream machine, as described in the description of the Twitter posted on July 14. Since that time, the photo has gone viral, with more than 15,000 likes. Nick claims that he planned to get fired from McDonald’s after sharing the photo.

“I got fired from McDonald’s. I strategically planned this because I start working at my new job Friday. I planned on losing my job.”

Nick has received more than 13,000 retweets for his popular tweet and at least 1,200 comments. Whereas lots of people are writing that they aren’t shocked that something so gross could come out of a machine at McDonald’s, others are questioning exactly what they are seeing in the photo. Nick wrote that people blamed the gunk shown in the photo as the reason that the ice cream machines at McDonald’s are oftentimes down, but Nick claimed that the machines work fine at his former McDonald’s with the residue shown.

“People keep quoting this and saying this is the reason it’s always down when it works perfectly fine with this in it.”

This came out of McDonald's ice cream machine in case y'all were wondering… pic.twitter.com/DTXXpzE7Ce — nick (@phuckyounick) July 14, 2017

Nick continued to post photos after his initial photo went viral. Nick even claimed that the frozen beef patties and fish weren’t real meat or fish, which goes against claims from McDonald’s touting their plans to begin using 100 percent fresh, never-frozen beef patties to boot, as reported by the Inquisitr.

“I mean it’s no surprise that it’s frozen but this s*** isn’t even real meat or fish. Only managers cleaned the ice cream and drunk [sic] machines at McDonald’s. Call BS all you want. Y’all say y’all don’t care about this bc y’all don’t love yourselves or your bodies. I care about what I eat and this doesn’t cut it.”

When one person wrote that they only buy oatmeal and parfaits from McDonald’s, Nick called it “the smartest and best thing you could purchase from” McDonald’s. When folks questioned what meat was displayed on the bottom right of Nick’s photo, he explained that it was fish.

“As someone who’s worked with ice cream machines, that s*** doesn’t even affect the ice cream. It’s a drip tray for grease around the cogs.”

Others took issue with the photo Nick posted, with one user claiming it was a drip tray for grease. However, Nick posted what he claims was a photo of the side of the ice cream machine and not a grease trap.

This is the side of the ice cream machine! It's not from a grease trap pic.twitter.com/nMpnFxAvZ4 — nick (@phuckyounick) July 17, 2017

As reported by the Daily Mail, Nick’s “disgusting” photo is getting more than its share of attention. Some people are writing that they will still frequent McDonald’s in spite of Nick’s photo.

Since I'm exposing McDonald's I might as well show y'all what y'all really eating… fresh out the freezer. pic.twitter.com/KZ7Ao1kWsR — nick (@phuckyounick) July 18, 2017

Others are writing that Nick’s photo from a McDonald’s restaurant is making them think twice about ordering an ice cream cone or McFlurry drink from McDonald’s.

